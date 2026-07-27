Agency of the Year Awards 2026: TSL Media Group wins Programmatic Agency of the Year & Best Agency-Client Partnership

TSL Media Group wins two golds at Agency of the Year Awards 2026 on 24 July

TSL Media Group took home two prestigious awards at Marketing-Interactive’s Agency of the Year Awards 2026 last Friday (24 July).

Social Makers, the dedicated agency arm of TSL Media Group, won the Programmatic Agency of the Year (Gold) while also clinching Gold for Best Agency-Client Partnership alongside Scoot.

TSL Media Group wins best partnership for campaigns with Scoot

The Agency Of The Year Awards 2026 judges local agencies in the marketing and advertising industry across 34 categories.

On the night of 24 July, TSL Media Group won Best Agency-Client Partnership, with its long-term client Scoot.

The award recognises “outstanding collaboration and cooperation” between an agency and its clients that has led to exceptional results.

A particular highlight is the #ScootHomecoming National Day campaign, centred around connecting Singaporeans living abroad.

The Scoot and TSL team crowdsourced Singaporeans’ favourite dishes and National Day traditions. They cooked for 50 Singaporeans in Tokyo, giving them a taste of home, and sang National Day tunes in a mass karaoke.

The campaign also won Gold for Best Integrated Social Media Campaign and Bronze for Best Social Media Campaign: YouTube at the Hashtag Asia Awards 2025.

Earlier in 2024, TSL and Scoot launched the ‘Scoot with Heart’ campaign to reunite families separated by geographical distances, which also gained viral attention.

This initiative won Bronze for Excellence in Communications/PR at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2024.

TSL’s Social Makers win best Programmatic Agency for 2026

Social Makers secured Programmatic Agency of the Year (Gold) at this year’s Agency of the Year Awards 2026, in recognition of its innovative media architecture.

According to Marketing-Interactive, agencies in this category should showcase successful planning and execution of programmatic campaigns that drive measurable outcomes for clients.

In particular, TSL Media Group’s programmatic model leverages its multi-platform publishing network, such as TheSmartLocal, Eatbook, MustShareNews, Zula, and Answers.SG, for precision targeting.

Also read: TSL’s first K-drama microfilm launches with Single’s Inferno star on 9 April with microdrama powerhouse COL

Disclosure: MS News is a brand under TheSmartLocal Media Group.

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Featured image adapted from Marketing-Interactive on Facebook and by TheSmartLocal.