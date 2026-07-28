Motorcyclist puzzled after finding no ‘white lots’ for motorcycles at Tampines MSCP: ‘How do people visit?’

Motorcyclist questions lack of ‘white’ motorcycle parking lots at Tampines multi-storey carpark

A motorcyclist was confused after realising what appeared to be a lack of “white lots” for motorcycles at a multi-storey carpark (MSCP) in Tampines.

No ‘white lots’ at multi-storey car park

The encounter was shared in a TikTok video uploaded by Original Poster (OP) @hungryshoe on 17 July.

The short clip, captioned “park where ah?”, showed the rider walking through the MSCP in search of an available lot.

Text overlaid on the video read: “Hmm…first time encounter. No white lots for motorcycles. How do people visit?”

As the camera panned across the parking area, several motorcycles could be seen occupying the “red lots”, which are strictly reserved for season parking holders.

The OP then continued filming different areas of the carpark, searching for a visitor-designated motorcycle lot but finding none.

Netizens share possible reasons for lack of ‘white lots’

The clip has since attracted attention from netizens, some of whom shared possible reasons for the lack of “white lots” for motorcycles.

A netizen felt that it was because “motorcycle parking is an afterthought for planners and architects”.

A commenter also asked whether this was the carpark beside Our Tampines Hub and, if so, visitors needed to park at the MSCP located opposite.

A TikTok user also attributed the lack of motorcycle visitor lots to the nearby mall.

Another netizen also urged the OP to highlight this issue to the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Punggol resident frustrated after 6 months of illegal motorcycle parking in void deck with ‘zero action’ from agencies

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Featured image adapted from @hungryshoe on TikTok.