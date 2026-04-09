Punggol resident frustrated after 6 months of illegal motorcycle parking in void deck with ‘zero action’ from agencies

Resident reports illegal motorcycle parking in Punggol for months, says no enforcement done

A Punggol resident says illegal motorcycle parking in his neighbourhood has gone unresolved for over six months, despite repeated reports to multiple authorities.

He said that the incident happened at the void deck at 220C Sumang Lane, and the first bike appeared on 13 Nov, 2025.

Speaking to MS News, the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, described the situation as “deeply frustrating and disappointing”.

Reported to multiple agencies but ‘no action taken’

The resident said he first reported the issue on 13 Nov, 2025 after spotting a motorcycle parked at the void deck.

He claimed he has since reached out through several channels, including OneService, HDB and the Land Transport Authority.

However, each agency reportedly directed him elsewhere.

“Reported via OneService – no action taken. Reported to HDB Parking Offence – told it’s LTA’s purview. Emailed HDB – told it’s Punggol Town Council’s purview,” he told MS News.

“Six months. Three agencies. Zero action.”

Motorcycle allegedly parked daily since Nov 2025

The resident identified a motorcycle, which he said has been parked at the same spot consistently.

“To the best of my knowledge, it has been parked there continuously since [November 2025], without a single day’s absence,” he said.

He added that the motorcycle is actively used, typically leaving around 5pm and returning at night.

He also noted that this bike did not have a front license plate.

According to the resident, two more motorcycles began appearing in early 2026.

He believes the lack of enforcement encouraged others to park there illegally.

“It is my belief that the prolonged inaction by the authorities gave other riders the impression that parking there was safe from summons,” he said.

The motorcycles are reportedly parked at the void deck, a common space used by residents.

The resident said this creates potential hazards, especially for elderly residents and families with young children.

“Illegally parked motorcycles obstruct walkways and create a tripping and fire hazard,” he explained.

Screenshots from a residents’ group chat also show others raising similar concerns.

Confusion over enforcement responsibility persists

The resident said he has even approached enforcement officers in person, but was still redirected.

On 8 April, he spoke to an officer conducting checks at a nearby multi-storey car park.

“He told me he was unable to issue a ticket as the matter falls under the Town Council’s purview,” the resident said.

The resident hopes that public attention will help to move the needle.

“When residents do everything right and still get nowhere, public attention is sometimes the only thing that works,” he said.

He also shared that he had previously reached out to other social media platforms but did not receive a response.

MS News has reached out to the Land Transport Authority and the Punggol Town Council for more information.

Also read: 11 offences detected, 5 AMDs impounded after Punggol NPC and LTA conduct 2-day joint enforcement operation

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Featured image courtesy of the Punggol resident.