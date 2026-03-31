11 offences detected, 5 AMDs impounded after Punggol NPC and LTA conduct 2-day joint enforcement operation

Punggol NPC and LTA conduct two-day joint blitz across Punggol to clamp down on errant riders

Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently conducted a joint enforcement operation to reinforce strict measures against errant riders and illegal Active Mobility Devices (AMDs).

The operations were conducted on 16 and 19 March, and spanned across Punggol, including prominent areas with high footfall such as Punggol Town Square and Lor Halus Red Bridge.

Non-compliant devices, registration issues

Across the two-day operation, 11 offences were detected under the Active Mobility Act 2017,

Offences found included the use of non-compliant personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles, riding a bicycle without mandatory handbrakes, and registration-related breaches.

LTA also impounded five non-compliant AMDs.

Firm stance against errant riders

Authorities said the enforcement action is part of ongoing efforts to curb unsafe practices and ensure that users of active mobility devices adhere to regulations designed to protect both riders and pedestrians.

“We take a firm stance against those who endanger public safety and contravene the law. Enforcement action will be taken decisively against such offenders,” Punggol NPC said, in a Facebook post on 30 March.

Similar joint operations with partner agencies will continue in the area, Punggol NPC added.

Netizens support tougher enforcement

Most netizens were relatively supportive of the enforcement operation, commending the authorities for taking action to improve public safety.

Others called for more enforcement actions.

One netizen also jokingly asked if his food delivery would be delayed as a result.

Harsh penalties implemented

Individuals caught riding illegal AMDs can face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders also risk fines of up to S$20,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months.

Additionally, new regulations regarding the registration of mobility scooters have been implemented.

Mobility scooters are now required to be registered with LTA under the new regulations.

Existing users will have to register their devices by 1 Jan, 2029 at roving stations rolled out by LTA.

Also read: LTA impounds 30 non-compliant active mobility devices in HDB estates during islandwide enforcement

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Featured image adapted from Punggol NPC on Facebook.