Police in Mexico search for ‘Batman’ vigilante who nabs motorbike thieves & ties them to lamp posts

Vigilante wanted by police for tying alleged motorbike thieves to lampposts

A vigilante in Jalisco, Mexico, who nabs alleged motorbike thieves has recently gained significant attention worldwide.

Police are looking for the so-called “Batman of Lagos de Moreno” after finding at least five men tied to lampposts over 10 days.

However, local authorities disagree with his methods and are now searching for the vigilante.

Duct-taped on posts with alleged stolen motorcycles nearby

Authorities began finding alleged motorcycle thieves tied to lampposts from 13 June, Mexico Daily Post reported.

They found a bruised young man tied up to a post using duct tape. The alleged vigilante left a sign identifying the young man as a thief. As evidence, he also left the motorbike the young man allegedly stole.

Less than a week later, on 17 June, authorities also found two young men tied to a lampost near a motorcycle.

Photos shared on X by journalist Luis Cárdenas show the restrained men with markings including moustaches and cat whiskers drawn on them.

On some, the vigilante left his alias “Batman” or the word “ratero”, which means thief in Spanish, written across their foreheads.

Alleged thieves treated as victims of assault

The vigilante’s actions garnered mixed opinions. Some reportedly expressed their support, while others think of him as dangerous.

Meanwhile, local authorities reminded the public that it is the responsibility of institutions, not private citizens, to administer justice.

Investigators are trying to locate the vigilante. They identified two vehicles in connection to the crimes.

Police freed the restrained men and gave them medical attention for injuries.

The police are also trying to determine if these men stole motorcycles, or if the vigilante wrongly accused and targeted them.

So far, it is unclear whether any of them will face charges related to the alleged thefts.

Also read: Man wearing Batman pyjamas stops robbery in US

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Featured image adapted from @LuisCardenasMx on X.