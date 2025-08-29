Man wearing Batman pyjamas stops robbery in US

Man in Batman pyjamas thwarts robbery attempt in US neighbourhood

A neighbourhood thief in the US got more than he bargained for when a man in Batman pyjamas showed up to thwart the robbery.

Local police responded to the call to find the thief already apprehended by the ‘Dark Knight’ in his night wear.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the thief has since been arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

Not all heroes wear capes

Although famously known as the Caped Crusader, this particular Batman jumped into action without the need for one.

In the early hours of Wednesday (27 Aug), Kyle Myvett awoke when he and his wife spotted a suspicious figure on their security camera.

“She’s like, hey, someone is rummaging through your truck,” Mr Myvett said. Without the need for a Bat-Signal, he quickly jumped into action to stop the thief.

However, by the time he made it outside, the thief had already gotten away. Not one to be deterred, Mr Myvett hopped into his truck and began driving around the neighbourhood, hoping to spot the criminal.

Moments later, he found the thief in his neighbour’s garage.

Apprehended thief using wrist control

Mr Myvett told American news site Fox 4 that he alerted his neighbours to the ongoing crime before moving in to stop the thief.

“Without the person seeing me, I grabbed hold of their shirt and right wrist and told him ‘Listen, don’t try to get away, I have plenty of experience with this,'” he said.

Mr Myvett has prior experience dealing with convicts, but even so, he playfully admitted that his outfit may have encouraged him too.

“I’m really glad I had my Batman pyjamas on because that gave me the extra confidence I needed,” he said.

Police identified the thief as 20-year-old Justin Schimpl. In their Facebook post, they said Mr Schimpl had previously been investigated by police. This time, he stole two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses — valued at US$300 (S$385) each — cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than US$500 (S$642) in gift cards.

They arrested him and charged him with the crimes he allegedly committed that night.