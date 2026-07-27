Netizen spots National Day poster with crescent & stars on wrong side of S’pore flag, some annoyed at heavy use of AI

Netizens debate over whether AI was used in National Day poster with reversed Singapore flag

Netizens accused yet another National Day poster of being created using artificial intelligence (AI), with the crescent and stars being on the wrong side of the Singapore flag.

The trend angered numerous people on Reddit, who called the volume of AI usage “ridiculous”.

National Day poster shows Singapore flag with reversed features

Last Friday (24 July), a user on the Singapore subreddit posted a photo titled: “Another AI NDP poster error?”

They stated that it seemed to be a “trend” to spot AI-generated errors, and had come across one in an unspecified neighbourhood.

The 2026 National Day poster depicted what appeared to be a Chinese boy and an Indian boy side-by-side, both carrying a Singapore flag.

While there was nothing wrong with the Chinese boy’s flag, the Indian boy’s flag did not look right.

It had the crescent and stars incorrectly facing to the right, towards the “flagpole”.

One netizen asked whether it was so difficult to take a photo of children physically holding the flag.

Another user opined that the kids are real due to not having several telltale signs of AI generation. Instead, they suggested a “sloppy Photoshop job” to be the culprit.

However, a third commenter noticed that the Indian boy appeared to have six fingers on his right hand.

Others suspected that AI was used to generate his flag, which ended up altering his hand.

Netizen says ‘AI rubbish’ for National Day makes Singapore look broke

On 25 July, a user on the Singapore subreddit made a post calling local AI usage “ridiculous”.

“Why are so many NDP decorations all AI now?” the original poster (OP) questioned.

“I think I’ve already seen like three clearly AI-generated decorations and it feels strangely insulting.”

One commenter said that National Day posters and artwork should be designed by local artists and serve as a source of national pride. They felt that using AI cheapened everything.

Earlier, on 21 July, someone spotted an AI-generated National Day banner in Bedok which mistakenly used the Indonesian flag.

Kampong Chai Chee Community Club claimed that senior volunteers were the ones who generated the incorrect image.

“This AI rubbish makes us look broke,” another unhappy Redditor complained. They said that the government should show the nation’s success and prosperity by hiring talented local artists instead.

Also read: ‘Indonesian’ flag spotted on National Day banner in Bedok, CC says volunteers were unaware of AI errors

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Featured image adapted from Environmental_Ad_73 on Reddit.