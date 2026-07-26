‘Comfort food’: Pritam Singh recommends Hougang Western food stall, Ng Eng Hen enjoys fried rice in Telok Blangah

Pritam Singh praises Hougang Western food stall, Ng Eng Hen recommends Telok Blangah fried rice place with giant omelette

Looking for food recommendations? Pritam Singh and Ng Eng Hen both recently shared one of their go-to stalls, with Mr Singh picking a Western food stall in Hougang.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng showcased a Telok Blangah fried rice stall, coupled with a giant omelette.

Netizen remembers eating at Pritam Singh’s recommended stall 21 years ago

“We all have our preferred choices,” the Workers’ Party (WP) chief wrote in a Facebook post last Friday (24 July).

After an Aljunied-Hougang Town Council meeting the previous night, Mr Singh met the staff of the Western food stall at Block 805 Hougang Central.

He said the stall was “5 Star Corner Western Food”, which has been around for many years.

“Their food evokes nostalgia, and brings back happy memories of the Singapore of my birth and childhood,” Mr Singh wrote.

His post gained over 3,200 reactions at press time, with many people sharing their own experiences with the stall.

Several netizens noted that they knew the stall as “Ah Beng Western”.

One commenter even recalled eating at the stall in their secondary school days over two decades ago.

Another netizen praised the food and the “hardworking young dudes” who run the stall. Because of the stall’s longevity, they expected the staff to be elderly men.

Telok Blangah fried rice stall owner thanks Ng Eng Hen for recommendation

On 25 July, Dr Ng Eng Hen also gave his recommendations.

The former Defence Minister turned unofficial food reviewer revealed his go-to stall for fried rice: Yi Family Dynasty Fried Rice at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre.

His photo showed the fried rice, a plate of vegetables, and a gigantic order of prawn omelette.

“Egg looks kinda big, doesn’t it? Two people sharing lah!” Dr Ng explained. His post received over 3,300 likes at press time.

One user in the comments decided to try the stall out, craving fried rice.

The Yi Family Dynasty Fried Rice stall owner, ex-Din Tai Fung chef Joseph Khow, thanked Dr Ng on Xiaohongshu for the shoutout.

“We are truly honoured that you chose to dine at Yi Family Fried Rice,” Mr Khow wrote. “Your support and kind recommendation mean a great deal to us.”

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Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook and Ng Eng Hen on Facebook.