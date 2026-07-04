Li Nanxing collabs with Fullerton Hotel for National Day buffet, will personally serve dishes for 3 days

Veteran actor Li Nanxing to personally serve family recipes at Fullerton Hotel’s Town Restaurant from 7 to 9 Aug

Many Singaporeans grew up watching Li Nanxing command the screen in Mediacorp classics such as ‘The Unbeatables’.

But this National Day season, you’ll get to see him in a very different role.

From now till 9 Aug, Town Restaurant at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is running ‘Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast with Li Nan Xing’, a dinner buffet built around the actor’s family recipes and comforting Peranakan-style flavours.

And for three days only during this period, diners can also meet the star in person as he serves his signature dishes, chats with guests, and takes photos with fans.

Li Nanxing brings mum’s recipes to Town Restaurant

Beyond his screen legend status, Li is also an avid home chef with a soft spot for heritage recipes.

For this menu, he drew from his mother’s home cooking, bringing special Peranakan-style flavours to the five-star hotel buffet line.

At a media tasting attended by MS News, Li recommended the Bak Kut Teh with Black Garlic, which features a peppery, aromatic broth and tender pork ribs.

He also shared that the black garlic has antioxidant properties and can be enjoyed on its own, popping a clove into his mouth right in front of everyone to prove his point.

Also on the menu is Crispy Seafood Cake, an elevated take on the familiar local prawn fritter best enjoyed with Li’s own dipping sauce.

Diners can also look forward to Nyonya Beef Rendang, simmered in a rich coconut gravy with meat tender enough to soak up the spices nicely.

Another standout from the tasting was the Kampung Curry Chicken, a hearty dish with a fragrant, flavourful gravy that made it especially satisfying.

Rounding out Li’s line-up are the Signature Assam Pedas, featuring fish in a punchy tamarind gravy, and Homestyle Nyonya Chap Chye, a familiar vegetable medley of beancurd, black fungus, napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas, and tang hoon.

Hawker favourites and local-inspired creations also available

Li’s dishes sit alongside Town Restaurant’s usual buffet spread, so diners can also load up on cold seafood, appetisers, local favourites, and plenty of desserts.

The restaurant’s culinary team has also put together several local-inspired additions for the occasion, including Roti John with spiced beef and garlic-chilli drizzle, as well as Spicy Kueh Pie Tee with century egg and house-made chilli sauce.

At the live carving station, diners can find ‘Meltique’ Beef Striploin prepared Ayam Percik-style with kaffir lime and lemongrass.

Other savoury highlights include Malay-Style Grilled Sea Bass, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Blue Pea Flower Nasi Lemak, Laksa, and Fishball Noodles.

For dessert, Executive Pastry Chef Siddharth Prabhu’s reimagined Bubur Cha Cha is assembled to order with coconut espuma, candied purple and orange sweet potato, and Gula Melaka marshmallows.

Other local sweets include Warm Kueh Lapis Pudding with Chocolate Sauce, Ondeh Ondeh Cake, Durian Pengat, and Pulut Hitam.

In other words, you might want to come hungry.

Meet Li Nanxing in person from 7 to 9 Aug

‘Our Home, Truly: A Singaporean Feast with Li Nan Xing’ is available at Town Restaurant from now till 9 Aug, on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6.30pm to 10pm.

For something extra special, Li himself will make special appearances at Town Restaurant from 7 to 9 Aug, where he will personally serve his signature dishes.

He told MS News that he will also be going around to interact with diners and take photos during those dates, so fans hoping to meet the veteran thespian up close may want to mark their calendars.

Prices are S$98++ per adult and S$49++ per child aged six to 11. One child dines free with each paying adult, while children under six dine free.

Reservations can be made online or by emailing the hotel’s dining reservations team at dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com.

Also read: S’pore actor Chen Xi gets married to Japanese fiancée in Peranakan-themed wedding

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Featured image by MS News and courtesy of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.