S’pore actor Chen Xi gets married to Japanese fiancée in Peranakan-themed wedding

Chen Xi gets married about a year after announcing engagement

Singaporean actor Chen Xi has tied the knot with his Japanese girlfriend Mami in a Peranakan-themed wedding.

Breaking the big news on Instagram, Chen wrote that he and Mami decided against a full-blown wedding celebration, instead opting for a “small and heartfelt” solemnisation with their closest family.

Chen Xi gets married in Peranakan shophouse

Chen shared some photos of the big day at Little Social, a private dining space located in a charming Peranakan shophouse.

The choice of the venue “reflects a small dream” the couple shares for the future, he said.

Among those who attended the wedding were of course his parents, veteran artistes Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun, as well as his sister Yi Xin.

Chen Xi thanks family & relatives

The 34-year-old actor expressed his gratitude towards his family, including his parents, sister, relatives, and new in-laws.

Addressing his parents first, he thanked them for being his “anchor”, their “quiet sacrifices” and “showing me what love and family truly look like”, he wrote.

In a comment, Xiang Yun replied in Mandarin: “May you respect and love each other, walk hand in hand for a lifetime, and be happy and fulfilled. Blessings from Mummy.”

His father commented on another post, saying he was happy to see his son begin a “brand new chapter of life”.

Other local artistes such as Romeo Tan, Felicia Chin, Richie Koh and Hong Hui Fang also congratulated the newlyweds.

‘Here’s to a lifetime of side quests together’

In his post, Chen described Mami as his “Player 2”, adding:

Here’s to a lifetime of side quests together.

The couple first met through an online language exchange app during the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020.

At the time, he was trying to pick up Japanese, and the duo quickly became online pals.

As they have the same interests, they thus decided that they’d found a soulmate in each other, and she followed him to the United Kingdom when he moved there to study.

Chen, who had not previously shared about his relationship publicly, announced their surprise engagement in May last year after dating for four years.

