5 teenagers spotted sharing priority seat on MRT, netizens say it’s just ‘kids being kids’

Netizens amused by group of five teenagers sharing a single priority seat on MRT train

A group of teenagers amused netizens after they were spotted squeezing into a single priority seat on an MRT train in Singapore.

The incident, shared by @sgfollowsall on Instagram on 26 April, showed five boys dressed in matching football jerseys perched on top of one another on a single seat.

A female passenger could also be seen in the other seat next to the group of boys.

Incident ‘brightens’ commuter’s day

According to the commuter who captured the moment, the unusual sight “somehow brightened” their MRT ride and made them giggle.

Priority seats on MRT trains in Singapore are typically reserved for elderly and disabled passengers and pregnant women.

While such situations often spark debate online, this particular case drew largely light-hearted reactions.

Netizens amused by unusual scene

Many commenters felt the teenagers were simply being playful rather than inconsiderate.

One netizen felt that it was “just teenagers having a little fun” and also urged others to “relax”.

A commenter agreed, saying “kids being kids” is fine as long as no one is inconvenienced.

One Instagram user suggested that Singaporeans could learn from the boys and “lighten up”.

Another joked that the boys simply found a “creative” way to share a seat.

Also read: reserved seat & later offers it to elderly woman who leaves snide remark

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram & SGTrains.