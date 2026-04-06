Commuter sits on empty MRT reserved seat & later offers it to eldery woman who leaves snide remark

Singaporeans share their thoughts about sitting on unoccupied reserved MRT seats

A commuter has sparked discussion online after sharing an awkward encounter over sitting in an empty reserved seat on the MRT.

In a Reddit post on r/askSingapore on 30 March, the Redditor recounted taking an empty reserved seat because they were tired.

The Original Poster (OP) also added that they were prepared to give it up if needed.

However, things took an awkward turn when an elderly woman boarded the train and stared at the OP.

Elderly woman gives snide remark

Out of courtesy, the OP asked the elderly woman: “Do you want to sit?”

The woman reportedly replied, “Of course!” with a supposed look of disdain.

Although the OP gave up the seat, the woman allegedly muttered under her breath, “Young people these days…” while walking past without thanking them.

The incident left the OP questioning expectations around reserved seating and whether some commuters feel entitled.

Netizens side with OP

The post drew a range of responses from netizens, many of whom sided with the OP.

One netizen thanked the OP for giving up their seat and urged them to “keep doing good”.

A commenter shared that they stopped sitting on reserved seats on the train a long time ago due to being “jaded”.

Another Redditor said commuters should be allowed to sit on reserved seats, as long as they are prepared to give them up to those who need them more.

Offer seats but don’t assume, said OP

Reflecting on the discussion, the OP noted that some people who appear healthy may have unseen medical conditions.

They added that those who need a seat should feel comfortable asking, while others should avoid making assumptions.

“I hope elderly or other people can be gracious and either thank others for letting the seat up instead of being entitled,” they wrote in a later update in their Reddit post.

“Additionally, if you are on the receiving end of the seat, I hope you will not pass snide remarks after getting the seat because that really shows that you lack basic manners.”

They added:

I hope commuters don’t assume that the person on the reserve seat always has to get up.

In response to MS News queries, the OP shared that the incident occurred on the Circle Line during one afternoon.

“If no one is using the reserved seat, why leave a perfectly good seat empty?” said the OP, who wished to remain anonymous.