‘Pretending to be on their phones’: Pregnant woman says S’pore commuters refuse to offer seat in MRT

A pregnant woman in Singapore has sparked online debate after sharing her frustrations on TikTok, claiming she was ignored by commuters who “pretended” to be engrossed in their phones, despite her being eight months pregnant.

The Original Poster (OP) shared a video on Wednesday (21 Jan) showing her view of people using their phones while occupying the seats in the MRT.

MRT commuters not offering seat

In the 12-second video, the OP shows commuters sitting comfortably on train seats, with some visibly using their phones and unperturbed as she tries to look for a seat.

“POV: you are 8 months pregnant and nobody offering seat,” the on-screen text said.

The OP added that everyone was “pretending” to use their phones.

“Welcome to Singapore MRT,” she wrote sarcastically in the video.

In the post caption, the OP revealed that this was not an isolated incident, explaining that it’s a recurring problem she faces in Singapore trains.

“It is usually the women who offer their seat eventually, never the men especially not young men,” she added.

Sharp reactions from netizens

The post, which had garnered over a thousand comments, sparked a debate online, with netizens discussing how the situation could have been different.

Some netizens completely disagreed with the OP, stating that she should have taken the initiative to ask for a seat.

Another TikTok user said that “people are happy to give up their seats”, urging the OP to just try asking next time.

Meanwhile, one commenter expressed that they never expect seat offers and opt for a private hire if needed.

Others sympathised with the pregnant woman, arguing that offering a seat to a pregnant woman should be a given.

One netizen called it “common courtesy”.

Another lamented that such kindness is “hard to find these days”.

LTA’s scheme to help commuters in need of seats

To curb such issues, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has introduced the Helping Hand scheme, which allows passengers who need a seat — like expectant mothers and those with short-term medical conditions — to collect a card from MRT stations and bus interchanges.

This card helps commuters identify those who need priority seating.

LTA also advises all passengers to give up their seats for the elderly, pregnant women, families with strollers, and those with disabilities.

MS News reached out to OP for more information.

