‘It would offend them’: Redditor asks when to give up their MRT seat, netizens say no need to think so much

Redditor fears some people may get offended when you give up your MRT seat to them

Offering up your seat on the MRT is usually seen as a kind gesture. But what if instead of feeling grateful, the other person gets offended?

That was the dilemma one Redditor recently shared in the r/askSingapore subreddit, prompting netizens to urge them not to overthink things.

User wants to give up MRT seat but can’t tell people’s ages

In a thread titled “When should I give up my MRT seat”, its originator said they sincerely wanted to give up their MRT seat for people who need it more.

But they were worried about misjudging fellow commuters as they couldn’t tell how old they were.

This is especially for those aged between 30 and 50, as some elderly folks dye their hair while others in their 30s already have white hair, they added.

Thus, they feared offending younger people by giving up their seat to them, thinking they looked older.

User also can’t tell whether some women are pregnant

To complicate matters further, the OP also professed to have trouble telling whether some women are pregnant or not.

Women who wear loose dresses might appear pregnant, they pointed out.

They cited the experience of someone they knew who offered a seat to a woman and was “aggressively” questioned whether she looked pregnant.

“Should I just give up my seat in case?” they asked.

Netizens say no need to think so much

The post struck a chord with netizens, with many advising the OP not to overthink the situation.

One user shared that if would give up their seat to “frail” commuters, i.e. those who are “legit… in their 70s and 80s”.

As for pregnant women, they said they would not get up if they can’t tell, adding:

I’m no mind reader, they can ask if they want it.

Another netizen offered an easier method — just stand up and walk away from the seat, saying:

Those who think they need it the most will grab it asap (as soon as possible).

Interestingly, some netizens said they would not feel insulted if someone offered them a seat even if not old or pregnant.

In fact, they were willing to overlook that as long as they got a seat, with one user saying:

I’ll gladly let someone offer me their seat if they think I’m pregnant.

