POPULAR Warehouse Sale has up to 90% off books, stationery, gadgets & more for 4 days only

The POPULAR Warehouse Sale returns from 2 to 5 April 2026

Parents, students, and teachers know that school supplies are one of those things you’re always buying. And while they don’t cost much individually, the expenses can stack up over time.

If you already know these purchases are inevitable, it might be worth stocking up in one go, especially with the POPULAR Warehouse Sale offering discounts this steep.

Making a highly anticipated return after a four-year break, the event brings major markdowns — we’re talking up to 90% off — across books, stationery, gadgets, travel accessories, and household items from 2 to 5 April 2026, exclusively at POPULAR HQ.

Here’s a look at some of the deals you can expect at this four-day clearance event.

10 items for S$10 and purchase-with-purchase gadget deals

One of the headline deals at the POPULAR Warehouse Sale is the 10 for S$10 promotion, featuring a wide range of stationery and household essentials.

These include practical items like organisers, study accessories, and everyday school supplies, alongside colourful pouches, water bottles, and other handy bits and pieces that little ones would be excited to bring to class.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30 nett at the sale can also unlock purchase-with-purchase deals on selected gadgets and everyday essentials.

Choose from the Jisulife Handheld Life9 Rechargeable Fan (S$19.90 each, U.P. S$35.90) or Urbanwrite Auto 3-Fold UV Umbrella (S$9.90 each, U.P. S$19.90) to prepare for the sweltering months ahead.

Meanwhile, the Sudio N2 Pro True Wireless In-Ear ANC Earbuds (S$24.90 each, U.P. S$99) and STABILO BOSS ORIGINAL Highlighter Deskset (S$18 each, U.P. S$32.25) will come in handy for students cramming for exams.

You can also pick up plant-based cleaning agents from Keepwell at two for S$10 (U.P. S$8.60 to S$9.70), suitable for washing fruits and vegetables, degreasing, and cleaning various surfaces, helping keep your home conducive for studying and relaxing.

These deals are available in limited quantities, so shoppers may want to head down early for the best picks.

Books, stationery, and more from S$1

Going through stationery can feel as quick as snapping a finger, especially when you have multiple school-age children at home.

To save some money, stockpile paper products, pens, and other school and office essentials during the POPULAR Warehouse Sale, where selected items will go for up to 90% off, while others will be offered in Buy 1 Free 1 deals.

If you’re looking to keep little ones occupied without too much screen time, there are also fun activity sets featuring familiar characters. The Frozen Awesome Activity Set and Spider-Man Awesome Activity Set are going for S$6 each (U.P. S$14.90), while the Spidey Super Adventure Set is available at S$8 each (U.P. S$19.90).

While you’re at it, don’t forget to stock up on cute bottles to keep them hydrated throughout the day. Options like the Cinnamoroll and MyMelody Plastic Tritan Bottles (500ml) are priced at S$9 each (U.P. S$16.90), while the Hello Kitty Plastic Tritan Bottle (550ml) goes for S$10 each (U.P. S$19.90).

It’s also worth keeping a list of books you’ve been meaning to pick up, as a variety of titles will be on sale at very low prices during the event. For instance, selected English books will be available at up to 60% off. Meanwhile, Chinese books will be priced from S$1.50, and selected creative and culture items, including cute pins and keyrings, will start from S$1.

If you or someone at home is preparing for an exam, this is also a good time to pick up revision materials as selected assessment books will be available at three for S$10 during the warehouse sale.

There are also deals on gadgets and IT accessories worth checking out, including the Mazer 10,000mAh Fast Charging Power Bank at S$19.90 each (U.P. S$59.90), as well as La gourmet kitchen and thermal products at up to 75% off.

Multiple vouchers and gifts up for grabs

On top of these deals, shoppers can also pick up vouchers and perks for even bigger savings on their stationery haul.

Grab a POPULAR Warehouse Sale flyer at their NEX, Junction 8, Northpoint City, Waterway Point, Toa Payoh HDB Hub, and Bras Basah Complex outlets, and receive a S$5 discount voucher. Shoppers can also enjoy a spend-and-redeem deal at the warehouse sale, where they’ll receive a S$5 discount voucher with a minimum nett spend of S$80 for POPULAR members, or S$100 for non-members.

For even more savings, download and register on the POPULAR SG app to receive an additional S$8 discount coupon, along with updates on promotions, events, and exclusive member deals.

Those who apply for a three-year POPULAR membership will receive a free utensil set, along with perks such as 10% off regular-priced items in-store and online throughout the year, 20% off during your birthday month, and offers from POPULAR’s partner merchants, including Tim Hortons.

A few things to note: The S$5 discount voucher from the spend-and-redeem promotion can only be used in stores, while the S$5 flyer discount voucher and S$8 app coupon are valid during the warehouse sale, but do not apply to the 10 for $10 deals.

Stock up on school and household supplies for less at the POPULAR Warehouse Sale

Planning ahead for everyday essentials doesn’t have to mean stretching your budget. Clearance sales like the POPULAR Warehouse Sale make it easier to stock up on stationery, books, and household items at a fraction of the usual price, leaving more room in your wallet for the things that truly matter.

Here’s what you need to know before heading down:

POPULAR Warehouse Sale

Address: POPULAR HQ, 15 Serangoon North Avenue 5, Singapore 554360

Date: 2 – 5 April 2026

Opening hours: 11am – 8pm

All promotions, discounts, and offers are subject to terms and conditions. To stay up to date on POPULAR’s latest promotions, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image courtesy of POPULAR, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News (photography by Jessica Chin).