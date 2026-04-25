AirAsia releases video of staff speaking Mandarin after passenger accuses crew of only speaking English

AirAsia staff take turns speaking Mandarin in ‘comeback’ video

Earlier this week, an AirAsia passenger captured national attention in Malaysia after she demanded for the stewards to speak to her in Mandarin instead of English.

The Chinese national had allegedly taken issue with the fact that the cabin crew did not speak to her in the language.

Now just days removed, AirAsia has taken advantage of the buzz and released a short video featuring their staff speaking Mandarin.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering more than 1,700 shares since it was posted on Friday (24 April).

@flyairasia Any working adults keen to learn Mandarin online? We’re thinking of learning too. ♬ Food Funk02 – SonicMusic

Woman captures national attention after Mandarin demands

On Wednesday (22 April), a Chinese national caused a stir onboard an AirAsia flight from Chongqing, China to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Clips online show her demanding the flight attendants to address her in Mandarin, causing a delay of over an hour.

“As an international flight, you can’t even speak Chinese — then why are you in the service industry?” she could be heard telling the flight attendant.

Eventually, she was removed from the flight.

One of the crew members would later address and further elaborate on the situation on Instagram.

The passenger’s tirade initially stemmed from frustration that her friend had missed boarding.

However, the passenger eventually demanded to disembark which prompted the captain to return the plane to the gate.

AirAsia posts clip of staff speaking Mandarin

The moment quickly went viral in Malaysia, with many netizens joking about the situation.

Taking advantage of the public attention, AirAsia made a short video showcasing their staff’s Mandarin-speaking and reading skills.

Members of the crew took turns reading different AirAsia signs in Mandarin before the clip concludes asking viewers to comment on who they thought was the most fluent.

Many commenters praised the marketing team for their quick thinking.

“The comeback is real,” wrote one TikTok user.

Also read: Elderly man in M’sia misses AirAsia flight after staff allegedly told him it had left an hour early



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Featured image adapted from The New Straits Times and @flyairasia on TikTok.