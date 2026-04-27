Dog urinates on car in Bukit Batok carpark, owner walks off without cleaning up

Dog spotted urinating on car wheel in Bukit Batok, netizens criticise owner

A dog was caught on camera urinating on a parked car in Bukit Batok, sparking criticism online after its owner allegedly walked away without cleaning up.

The incident allegedly took place at an open-air carpark near Block 112, Bukit Batok West, on 25 April at around 1.42pm.

Footage shared on the SGRV Admin Facebook page shows a woman in a red shirt walking her dog on a leash.

The dog can be seen roaming around before stopping near the front right wheel of a white car.

Owner allows dog to urinate on car wheel

In the video, the dog lifts its hind leg and appears to urinate on the vehicle.

The owner then looks at the dog and gives a slight tug on the leash before walking away, without attempting to clean the affected area.

The person who shared the footage said the owner could have reacted more quickly to pull the dog away before it urinated on the car.

They added that if the urinated car had been theirs, they would have “flipped the table”.

Netizens criticise pet owner

The clip drew mixed reactions online, with many netizens criticising the owner for being inconsiderate.

One commenter, who claimed to be the owner of the affected car, said the woman should have intervened earlier.

Others pointed out that pet urine could potentially damage parts of the vehicle, such as rims and brakes.

However, some took a more sympathetic view, suggesting that such incidents can be difficult to control.

A few netizens also joked about the situation, with one suggesting the car owner should “go buy lottery”.

Authorities urge pet owners to clean up after pets

In response to a parliamentary question on pet dog urination in Sept 2025, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu urged pet owners to be “civic-minded and considerate” in shared spaces and “exercise social responsibility in keeping public places clean”.

She advised that pet owners should wash away urine to prevent odours, stains, and hygiene issues.

Also read: Diner raises hygiene concerns after spotting dogs in stroller at S’pore hawker centre, netizens defend pet owners

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Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook