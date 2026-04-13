Diner raises hygiene concerns after spotting dogs in stroller at S’pore hawker centre, netizens defend pet owners

Diner concerned about hygiene after seeing pet dogs in stroller at hawker centre in Singapore

A photo of two pet dogs in a stroller at a hawker centre has sparked discussion online, after a diner raised concerns about hygiene and public health.

Pet dogs spotted in stroller at hawker centre

The incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 11 April, where the Original Poster (OP) expressed discomfort at seeing the animals placed at table level.

They pointed out that pets are not allowed in hawker centres and added that “not everyone likes dog hair in their food”.

They also questioned what might happen if the dogs sneezed or shook their fur, affecting nearby diners.

OP calls for consideration in shared spaces

While acknowledging that pet-friendly establishments are becoming more common in Singapore, the OP urged pet owners to be mindful in shared public spaces such as eateries and lifts.

They also noted that some individuals may have allergies or medical sensitivities.

“Let common spaces remain inclusive, clean and safe for everyone,” the OP wrote.

Netizens mostly defend pet owners

However, most netizens took the side of the pet owners.

Some pointed out that the owners appeared considerate, as they had taken a corner table and kept the stroller away from other diners.

A Facebook user agreed, pointing out that the pet owners sat “away from the crowd”, which was better than what a “selfish” pet owner would have done.

One commenter advised the OP to pack their food and leave the hawker centre if they were so concerned about the dogs.

Another netizen emphasised that rules should still be followed, regardless of personal views.

Pets not allowed at hawker centres

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), hawker centres and their Outdoor Refreshment Areas (ORAs) across Singapore do not allow pets.

This is because hawker centres are shared communal dining spaces, unlike some privately operated food establishments that may allow pets in designated areas.

Food operators who wish to keep animals on their premises must also obtain prior approval from the National Parks Board (NParks) before bringing their own pets within food premises.

Also read: Dog eats off plate at Katong hotpot restaurant, manager says he discarded tableware

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.