Dog eats off plate at Katong hotpot restaurant, manager says he discarded tableware

Dog among 5 pooches seen at table of Shi Li Fang Hot Pot in Katong Square

The manager of a hotpot restaurant in Katong said he threw away all of the tableware used by a group after a dog was seen eating off a plate.

The stomach-churning video was included in an Instagram post in September 2025 by a now-private account, which was later reposted by Singapore Incidents on Facebook.

Dog eats off plate, 5 dogs near plates of uncooked meat

The clip showed a human hand holding a plate containing meat to a dachshund, which proceeded to eat every piece directly from the plate.

The post also showed at least five dogs at the table, with four of them seated in two chairs.

Plates of uncooked meat were on the table in front of them.

The caption, which was styled as if a dog wrote it, said the group had gone for an outing to Kallang stadium that day, then had a “yummy hotpot dinner” at Katong Square.

Their “pawrents” had ordered three plates of unmarinated meat and grilled them for the dogs, it added.

Katong hotpot restaurant discards tableware used by dogs

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the manager of Shi Li Fang Hot Pot in Katong Square said he was working that day and saw the customers feeding their dogs from the plates.

39-year-old Mr Han (transliterated from Mandarin) immediately told them that the restaurant’s tableware is for customers’ use only and should not be used to feed pets, he added.

He also cleared their tableware and discarded the whole set, as he was not sure which plates they had used to feed the dogs.

Pets allowed in outdoor area, disposable tableware provided

Mr Han said that customers are allowed to bring their pets to the restaurant’s outdoor area.

Disposable tableware is provided specifically for pets at no extra charge, as the establishment does its best to take care of the animals.

This includes asking customers if their pets need ice or water during hot days.

However, staff have reminded customers not to use the non-disposable tableware to feed their pets, with the restaurant also posting notices on the premises to that effect, he noted.

Featured image adapted from @w.illowthew.iener_ on Instagram via Singapore Incidents on Facebook and @w.illowthew.iener_ on Instagram.