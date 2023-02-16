Woman Allegedly Feeds Dog With Restaurant’s Spoon At HortPark, Diner Calls Out Unsanitary Behaviour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Allegedly Feeds Dog With HortPark Restaurant’s Spoon

Pet-friendly restaurants are often the go-to places for pet owners as they can enjoy quality time dining at lovely places together.

But just as a TikToker finished her dinner in one such restaurant, she spotted a diner using the restaurant’s spoon to feed their dog.

The incident took place at a restaurant at HortPark.

According to the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, animals at licensed eateries are not allowed to be fed using utensils that will be used for the consumption of any food by people.

Spots woman feeding dog with spoon

In the TikTok video shared on Monday (13 Feb), the woman shared that she had just finished her dinner when she noticed a woman feeding her dog with a spoon.

She revealed that the staff did not see the woman doing so.

While she did not manage to capture the scene in her video because it happened too quickly, a table of five could be seen in the background.

The customers seated there had two dogs with them, and a woman was seen holding one of the dogs.

“It’s so gross,” exclaimed the TikToker in her video.

In the caption, she wrote that she told the restaurant manager to throw the spoons away.

The incident appeared to have occurred at Vineyard, a dog-friendly restaurant at HortPark.

Netizens call out inconsiderate behaviour

Netizens shared the woman’s sentiments, lamenting that it’s seemingly difficult to expect people to be considerate these days.

One even went as far as to say the dog owner was “hopeless trash”.

However, one netizen felt that the TikToker was being “paranoid” as it would be fine once the utensils were washed with detergent.

In response to the comment, she said as a dog owner herself, she knows dogs do not have the best hygiene, and sometimes, they would lick their butts and eat their own faeces.

Can face up to S$2,000 fine

It is illegal to feed a pet with a restaurant’s utensils.

Under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, any animal brought into licensed premises where pets are allowed should not be fed using any crockery, utensil, container, receptacle, appliance or implement which is or will be used for consumption of food by humans.

If found guilty, the woman can be fined up to S$2,000.

MS News has reached out to the restaurant for comment, but they have yet to get back.

