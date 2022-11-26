Starbucks Opens Café In Jurong Lake Gardens, Take In Greenery While Sipping A Drink

Starbucks Opens Jurong Lake Gardens Café, Pet Dogs & Cats Allowed

As Singapore has often been described as a concrete jungle, sometimes what we need is a place to relax amid nature.

That’s why F&B outlets that offer a view of lush greenery are usually popular hangouts.

The newest chill-out location in town is Starbucks’ new outlet in Jurong Lake Gardens.

There, patrons will be able to sip their latte while taking in the greenery of the gardens.

Starbucks Jurong Lake Gardens overlooks Floating Wetlands

The new outlet is housed in a building by itself — the North Shore Pavillion just across the road from Lakeside MRT station. It’s easily accessible via the Jurong Park Connector along Yuan Ching Road.

Though it’s just a short walk from the MRT, the place is surrounded by greenery.

It also overlooks the Jurong Lake Floating Wetlands, meaning visitors can have a nice view of the ABC Waters if they sit outside.

From photos posted on Google Maps, there seem to be plenty of benches, tables and chairs available for outdoor seating.

Cosy yet spacious & brightly lit interior

If air-conditioned comfort is what you prefer, the interior has the usual cosy Starbucks vibe that we’re used to.

The place also looks to be quite spacious, with natural light flowing in during the daytime.

Thanks to the large glass windows, it’s also possible to view the scenery outside while still enjoying the cool comfort indoors.

Pet dogs & cats allowed

One feature that will delight pet owners is that their furbabies can join them at the café.

According to a sign there, Starbucks Jurong Lake Gardens serves pet owners and their pets.

However, they’ll only allow dogs and cats with owners on the premises — no stray animals will be admitted.

The pets must be healthy and restrained at all times, and dogs must be on leashes.

With the vast outdoor seating area that they have, we bet the place will be very popular with people who want to spend some alone time with their beloved pets.

Go before the crowd descends

According to Google reviewers, Starbucks Jurong Lake Gardens just opened on Saturday (26 Nov).

So while the place is still relatively undiscovered, do head there quickly before the inevitable crowd descends.

Here are some details to note about the place if you’re heading there:

Starbucks Jurong Lake Garden

Address: 106 Yuan Ching Road, Jurong Lake Gardens, #01-01 North Shore Pavilion, S619616

Opening hours: 8am to 9pm (Sun-Thu), 8am to 10pm (Fri-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Lakeside

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.