McDonald’s Queensway Reopens With New Minimalist Look, Dine By The Pond With Your Fam

McDonald’s Outlet At Ridout Tea Garden In Queensway Reopens After Renovation

Those in Queensway are probably pretty familiar with the McDonalds’ outlet at the Ridout Tea Garden. Standing amid lush greenery, the outlet was perfect for those seeking a quiet respite while satisfying their late-night munchies.

Back in July, the branch closed down for upgrading works. Fortunately, the wait for it to reopen has finally ended as it opened its doors to the public once again on 5 Aug.

With captivating views of the garden, calming seats by the pond and an all-new minimalist look, you won’t want to miss out on dining in at a McDonalds’ outlet instead of taking out for once.

Queensway McDonald’s outlet reopens with new look

After undergoing renovation works, the McDonalds’ branch at Ridout Tea Garden has reopened to the public.

The popular eatery now sports a completely new look, with sleek tables and chairs promising to put you in a serene mood whilst dining in.

New furniture and arrangements mean more room for diners to carry their trays back to their tables and stretch out after a heavy meal.

Parents who’d like to sit a while longer to bask in the zen surroundings can let their children have fun at the special play area.

Complete with makeshift slides and fun sets, the little ones can burn the calories from their Happy Meals under their parents’ close watch.

Upgraded pavilion to provide breathtaking views

The best part of the outlet, however, is definitely the exterior, which has apparently gone through a facelift too.

Mimicking the design of a Japanese garden, the pond and its accompanying boardwalk provide customers with the option to catch some fresh air before, after, or even during their meals.

Hopefully, the pond has retained some of its old residents in the form of fishes and terrapins that famously elevated its natural appeal.

A McCafé has also sprung up in one section of the outlet, where you can get fresh brews and specialty desserts. There’s nothing quite like sipping on a hot cuppa with a book in hand on a Sunday, while overlooking a picturesque garden.

If you’re planning a visit, here’s how to get to the restaurant:

McDonald’s Ridout Tea Garden

Address: 580 Queensway, Ridout Tea Garden, Singapore 149066

Nearest MRT: Holland Village Station

Visit the revamped McDonald’s outlet today

Finding a chill cafe to unwind at while having a hearty meal need not be an expensive affair.

With the new-and-improved McDonald’s at Ridout Tea Garden, you can relax in calm surroundings while munching on your favourite fast food.

The next time you’re in the area, jio bae or the fam for a quick bite there.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.