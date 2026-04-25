GE2025 opposition candidate Michael Fang resigns from politics, says PAP Govt has been ‘responsive & doing well’

Michael Fang refers to ‘splintered interests’ within the opposition camp

Dr Michael Fang, an opposition candidate in the 2025 General Election (GE2025), has announced his resignation from opposition politics.

Announcing the move in a Facebook post on 21 April, he praised the People’s Action Party (PAP) Government as “responsive and doing well”.

Michael Fang resigns from all keyholder appointments

In his post, Dr Fang said he had submitted his resignation from all keyholder appointments.

He was most recently a member of the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), a grouping of opposition parties that included People’s Voice (PV).

During GE2025, he contested Yio Chu Kang Single-Member Constituency (SMC) under PAR, losing to PAP’s Mr Yip Hon Weng after gaining 21.25% of the vote.

He was part of a PAR slate that contested six constituencies.

Michael Fang says his objectives have been fulfilled

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, Dr Fang noted that his objective was to push for benefits and reforms for Singaporeans.

He has since been “pleased” to see that the Government under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been “responsive and doing well” in taking up “similar initiatives” to those he had called for.

These included the setting up of a not-for-profit hospital, and subsidising mid-career workers with “passive income” while they are retrained, he said, adding:

Since those proposals have been pushed forward and implemented, I am pleased and consider my objectives fulfilled at the moment and I can retreat to focus on charity efforts.

He refers to ‘splintered interests’ within opposition

Dr Fang also took a swipe at the opposition, referring to “splintered interests” within the opposition camp.

He particularly noted “those who refused to unite for the service of Singaporeans”.

He compared them with the PAP, which “performed relatively well in the interim for pushing for reforms for Singaporeans”, he added.

He hopes to serve in other ways

Thanking Singaporeans for their kind support, Dr Fang expressed hopes to serve “in areas other than opposition politics”.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is Chief Medical Officer at Medtrust Technologies, a health and fitness lecturer, a programme head for training courses and a director at Bedok Clinic & Surgery.

Also read: ‘Living is so hard’: PAR supporters voice concerns as party takes on PAP in 6 constituencies

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Featured image adapted from Michael Fang on Facebook and Facebook.