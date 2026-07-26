Man who repeatedly ran into fuel pumps at M’sian petrol station undergoing treatment: Johor Police

Viral video shows man behaving strangely at petrol station in Malaysia

A man was seen behaving strangely at a petrol station in Malaysia, including repeatedly running himself into fuel pumps.

The Malaysian police has since responded to the viral video, saying that the man has a disability and is undergoing treatment.

Man runs into fuel pumps at petrol station, falls down once

The 35-second clip uploaded on Facebook last week started with the man, wearing a helmet and an orange jumpsuit, running around a motorcycle that lay on its side.

He then slammed into a fuel pump, fell onto the ground and rolled over.

He quickly got up and ran at full speed into another fuel pump.

This time, he did not fall, so he threw himself into the same fuel pump again.

Man collides with motorcycle, falls onto the road

The man then proceeded to run across the petrol station, almost tripping over the fallen motorcycle on the way.

He then dashed towards a third fuel pump, but ended up colliding into the front of a motorcycle that was being pumped.

He was supported upright by the motorcyclist.

Finally, the man sprints out of the petrol station, trodding over the fallen motorcycle and falling again in the middle of the road.

Malaysia police aware of video depicting man at petrol station

In a statement published on Facebook last Friday (24 July), the Tangkak District Police Headquarters said it was aware of the viral video.

They also acknowledged that it had led to online speculation that the man was trying to harm himself.

The incident depicted took place at a petrol station along Jalan Payamas in the town of Tangkak in northern Johor, and the man involved had “health problems”, said Tangkak police chief Roslan bin Mohd Talib.

He also has a disability card and a record of receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

Man’s family makes police report

Additionally, the man’s family had filed a police report on 23 July to refute the incorrect assumptions and speculation, said Superintendent Roslan.

He advised members of the public not to speculate or spread incorrect information.

He added that they could contact the police if they have concerns over public safety or security.

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Featured image adapted from Fakhrul Iswandi on Facebook.