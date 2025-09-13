Barefoot man approaches vehicles at Bedok North, chases after car that avoids him

Man walks barefoot on road at Bedok North, stops Grab rider

In a curious incident, a barefoot man was seen trying to stop passing vehicles in Bedok North.

According to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, he even chased after a car that avoided him by driving away.

Barefoot man stops delivery rider in Bedok North

The clip, posted on Saturday (13 Sept), was purportedly taken at about 8.27am the day before along Bedok North Avenue 1.

In it, the man was seen stepping onto the road barefoot and walking towards an approaching Grab delivery rider.

Farther up, traffic including the camcar had stopped at a road junction.

While the Grab rider briefly stopped, he eventually continued on his way, turning into a filter lane.

Barefoot man tries to stop cars in Bedok North

Undeterred, the barefoot man then approaches a red Toyota.

However, the Toyota starts moving off as the traffic light has turned green.

The man then turns his attention to the camcar, standing in front of it and raising his hand to stop it from proceeding.

But as he approaches, the driver of the camcar takes evasive action by veering to the left to avoid the man.

Barefoot man runs after camcar

Surprisingly, the barefoot man breaks out into a run, in an apparent attempt to chase after the camcar.

As expected, the camcar leaves him in the dust, quickly putting some distance between itself and the man.

The video ends as the man is left alone in the middle of road, still walking.

Man seen stumbling in another video

In the comments, a netizen shared a clip of what appeared to be the same man crossing New Upper Changi Road, also barefoot.

After making it across the road without problems, he however seemed to stumble after reaching the road divider.

He tried to hold on to the railing, but had trouble finding it with his hand, grasping thin air a few times.

When he finally found the railing, he leaned his back on it.

Even then, he almost fell forward as he was unsteady on his feet.

Netizens speculate that he was drunk or a Kpod user

Due to his strange behaviour, netizens in the comments speculated that the man was drunk or had been using ‘Kpods’ — a term for e-vaporisers laced with the drug etomidate.

One claimed to have seen him “lying on the traffic light” that morning.

Others noted his running skills, quipping that he could win medals for his sprinting skills.

