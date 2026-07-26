26-year-old woman in China has never menstruated, discovers she is biologically male

Woman has never menstruated before, finds out she is biologically male

A 26-year-old woman in China who had never menstruated discovered that she was biologically male.

She later learned that she lacked a uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes. The diagnosis ultimately caused her to break up with her boyfriend.

Found that she had male chromosomes

According to Chinese reports, Ms Li Li (pseudonym name transliterated from Mandarin) sought medical attention at the age of 19 and was initially diagnosed with an “infantile uterus”.

The doctor explained that her uterus was underdeveloped and smaller than normal, adding that there were no particularly good treatment options available at the time and advising her to wait and observe.

At 26, during a company-sponsored physical examination in Shenzhen, an ultrasound revealed that Ms Li Li “had no uterus, ovaries, or fallopian tubes inside her body, and had a symmetrical cyst on each side of her abdominal cavity”.

That was when she learned she had been born without a uterus or ovaries.

She was even more shocked when subsequent chromosomal testing showed that her karyotype was actually 46, XY — male chromosomes.

Diagnosed with rare condition known as CAIS

After detailed examination results were disclosed, it was revealed that Ms Li Li was suffering from a rare condition known as Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS).

This indicates that Ms Li Li is biologically male, but because her body is insensitive to androgens, she developed a female physical appearance.

She shared that she found it hard to accept the result.

Condition linked to mutations in the androgen receptor (AR) gene

Doctors explained that Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) is a genetic condition primarily linked to mutations in the androgen receptor (AR) gene.

Normally, individuals with male chromosomes develop along a male physiological path.

However, in cases of CAIS, although testicular tissue is present and secretes androgen, androgen receptors in the body’s cells function abnormally and cannot properly receive androgen signals.

As a result, typical masculinisation cannot be completed.

This is why Ms Li Li possesses a female appearance, a female physique, female external genitalia, and a vagina, but lacks an internal uterus and ovaries, leaving her unable to menstruate or become pregnant naturally.

Undescended testicle also detected during exam

Follow-up examinations further revealed that the abdominal cysts detected during her physical exam were not typical, but rather undescended testicular tissue that had failed to descend into a scrotum.

Furthermore, the testicle on one side had already developed a risk of pathological changes.

Acting on medical advice, Ms Li Li underwent surgery to remove the left undescended testicle.

After learning about her condition, Ms Li Li disclosed her diagnosis to her boyfriend. The revelation led to their breakup due to “clashes in their personalities.”

Had another surgery to remove remaining undescended testicle

Also read: 20-year-old woman in China suffers from ‘uncontrollable dancing’, diagnosed with rare diabetes complication



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