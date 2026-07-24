2 tourists steal S$199K diamond from Chinatown store by hiding it in mouth, spat out counterfeit gem

Tourists attempt to steal S$199,000 diamond by replacing it with counterfeit hidden in mouth, get caught

Two tourists had a particularly unusual method of stealing a diamond worth S$199,000 from a store in Chinatown: one of them hid it in his mouth.

He had been carrying a counterfeit diamond, which he spat out to replace the real gem.

Tourists prepared counterfeit diamond with same serial number

On 17 July, one of the thieves pleaded guilty for their crime which took place last month.

41-year-old Mangroliya Manojkumar Kurjibhai and 30-year-old Serasiya Milan Ramnikbhai, both Indian nationals, arrived in Singapore on 19 June.

They had their eyes set on a 4.95-carat diamond located at the Dianoche jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

According to court documents, the diamond was valued at around S$199,000.

The duo had come prepared. While in India, they commissioned a counterfeit diamond that even matched the serial number of their target.

Thief spits out fake diamond, puts real one in mouth

On the same day as their arrival, the tourists visited the store at around 3pm.

There, Mangroliya asked to see the diamond while Serasiya hid the counterfeit inside his mouth.

Mangroliya lured the sales manager away several times by asking to view other items in the jewellery store.

When the time was right, he told his accomplice to perform the theft.

Serasiya promptly spat out the fake diamond and put the real gem in his mouth.

Afterwards, Mangroliya said they would think about buying it and left with Serasiya and the real diamond.

Diamond mouth-swapping act caught on CCTV

Unfortunately for the two ‘cunning’ thieves, their actions were caught on the CCTV camera.

The sales manager also became suspicious of them leaving and performed a check on the gemstone using a machine.

He found that it was a fake and called the police at about 3.40pm.

Mangroliya and Serasiya checked out of their hotel and booked a flight to flee back to India.

That night, police officers caught them while they were trying to clear immigration at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The police recovered the stolen diamond and seized it as a case exhibit.

One tourist pleads guilty, gets jail

Both men received a charge of theft in dwelling, performed with common intention, the day after their arrest.

Mangroliya pleaded guilty on 17 July and received two years, two months, and two weeks in jail.

Meanwhile, Serasiya will appear in court on 24 July.

Also read: Man charged after allegedly trying to snatch elderly woman’s handbag in Balestier, caught on CCTV

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.