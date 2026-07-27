S’pore feng shui house unveils US$1,888,888 mahjong set, proceeds support childhood brain cancer research

Imperial Harvest unveils US$1,888,888 black jadeite mahjong set, with sale proceeds going to charity

If you happen to have a few million dollars lying around, love mahjong, and want to support a good cause, we may have just the thing for you.

Singapore luxury feng shui house Imperial Harvest has introduced what it describes as the world’s only bespoke mahjong set, a one-of-a-kind creation priced at US$1,888,888 (approximately S$2.4 million).

Just one set will ever be made, and all proceeds from its sale will be donated to DIPG Foundation Singapore, which supports research into a rare and aggressive form of childhood brain cancer.

Familiar mahjong symbols get an auspicious makeover

The lavish set made its public debut during Imperial Harvest’s client appreciation dinner at Capitol Theatre on Sunday (26 July), where guests were also treated to activities and live performances.

Developed under the guidance of Imperial Harvest founder Grand Master David Goh, the set reimagines several traditional tile designs according to Imperial Feng Shui principles.

Its 156 tiles are carved from natural, untreated Burmese Grade A Black Jadeite, a stone associated in feng shui with protection, stability, and wealth accumulation.

Useful qualities when your opponent is one tile away from shouting “hu!”.

Instead of the rooster, centipede, cat, and rat commonly found in Singaporean mahjong sets, players will find a more mythical quartet: the Azure Dragon, Vermilion Phoenix, White Tiger, and Black Tortoise.

The flower tiles have also been redesigned to feature four auspicious creatures: a bat for fortune, deer for prosperity, crane for longevity, and magpie for happiness.

Meanwhile, the Seven Dots tile follows a “Seven Star Lighting” configuration rather than the usual geometric arrangement.

According to Imperial Harvest, the design is intended to represent stability, clarity, and strategic wisdom, though players will still have to rely on their own judgement when deciding whether to “pong”.

The Character suit has also been given a contemporary twist, with English spellings such as “Yi Wan”, “Er Wan”, and “San Wan” replacing the traditional Chinese characters.

Housed in a crocodile-leather trunk

Of course, a mahjong set this extravagant also comes with an equally stylish way to carry it around.

The tiles are housed in a custom-made trunk wrapped in Himalayan Niloticus crocodile leather, prized for its pale gradient reminiscent of snow-capped mountains.

Fun fact: the same type of leather is famously used for Hermès’ exceptionally rare Himalaya Birkin bags, which rank among the most coveted pieces on the luxury resale and auction market.

The flex doesn’t stop there. Inside, the compartments are lined with chic violet, aerospace-grade Alcantara, the same soft, suede-like material commonly found in high-end sports cars by Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Besides keeping the tiles snug and scratch-free, the lining also helps soften their unmistakable clatter.

All proceeds will support research into childhood brain cancer

For all its rare materials and unapologetic flashiness, the set isn’t merely an over-the-top display of luxury for luxury’s sake.

Every dollar raised from its sale will go to DIPG Foundation Singapore, which was set up to support research into diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and highly aggressive brainstem cancer that mainly affects children, as well as other paediatric brain cancers.

There is currently no cure for DIPG, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is just nine to 11 months.

Although a landmark case reported in 2024 offered fresh hope after a child was considered effectively cured, funding for further research remains limited.

Founded by families who lost children to the disease, the new foundation aims to fund scientific research, support patients and caregivers, and improve access to emerging treatments, including clinical trials, in Singapore and across the region.

So, whether you choose to display this opulent set behind glass like a hallowed relic or dare to bring it out for an undoubtedly very gentle round next Chinese New Year, you can do so knowing your purchase will help support children and families affected by devastating brain cancers.

Those interested in learning more about the set may contact Imperial Harvest or visit its official website.

Also read: 2 winners share S$12.8M TOTO jackpot on 13 July, 1 huat outlet in Bedok Reservoir

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Featured image by MS News.