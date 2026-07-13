2 winners share S$12.8M TOTO jackpot on 13 July, 1 huat outlet in Bedok Reservoir

Each of the TOTO jackpot winners on 13 July will get S$6.4 million

The third TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with two lucky winners sharing the jackpot of more than S$12.8 million.

Punters hotly anticipated the draw on Monday (13 July) as the jackpot had inflated to an estimated S$10 million.

TOTO jackpot was S$12.8M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,817,992, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers were 14, 22, 32, 33, 36 and 46.

The additional number was 42.

13 July TOTO jackpot split among two winners

After the dust settled, two Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot in half, each taking home substantial winnings of S$6,408,996.

In contrast, 12 people shared the Group 2 prize, with each receiving a comparatively paltry S$124,595.

1 TOTO winner bought ticket from Bedok Reservoir outlet

According to Singapore Pools, one of the winners purchased their ticket at a physical outlet.

It was a Singapore Pools outlet located at A.P. Mini Mart in Block 121 Bedok Reservoir Road.

This winning ticket was a QuickPick System 7 Entry, which has a minimum bet of S$7.

According to Singapore Pools’ records, the S$6.4 million that each punter snagged is the highest amount won from this outlet, with two previous Group 1 winners taking home smaller amounts.

The other winner purchased their ticket online through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

It was also a QuickPick System 7 Entry.

3 previous draws failed to produce Group 1 winner

Singapore Pools declared the 13 July draw a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 2 July, 6 July, and 9 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last TOTO draw with a Group 1 winner was on 29 June, when one punter took home S$2,955,939

In such a situation, the operator typically calls a cascade draw, meaning it will split the jackpot between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the operator will split the prize among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Previous cascade draw was on 4 May

The latest cascade draw was only the third this year, with the previous one on 4 May.

Its jackpot exceeded S$12.8 million, with just one lucky Group 1 winner getting the massive windfall.

Meanwhile, on the cascade draw on 29 Jan, six Group 1 punters each took home S$2,254,062.

Besides the cascade draws this year, the TOTO Hong Bao Draw also had a jackpot of more than S$10 million. Its eventual jackpot, which swelled to S$12 million, was shared by three winning tickets.

The next TOTO draw will be on Thursday (16 July), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: 72-year-old housewife in M’sia strikes S$12.8m Toto jackpot, has been betting since the 1980s

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