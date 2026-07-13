2 winners share S$12.8M TOTO jackpot on 13 July, 1 huat outlet in Bedok Reservoir

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Both winning tickets were bought via QuickPick System 7 Entry, which has a minimum bet of S$7.

By - 14 Jul 2026, 2:21 am

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Each of the TOTO jackpot winners on 13 July will get S$6.4 million

The third TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with two lucky winners sharing the jackpot of more than S$12.8 million.

Punters hotly anticipated the draw on Monday (13 July) as the jackpot had inflated to an estimated S$10 million.

Source: 狮城之声 on XiaoHongShu

TOTO jackpot was S$12.8M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,817,992, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers were 14, 22, 32, 33, 36 and 46.

The additional number was 42.

Source: Singapore Pools

13 July TOTO jackpot split among two winners

After the dust settled, two Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot in half, each taking home substantial winnings of S$6,408,996.

Source: Singapore Pools

In contrast, 12 people shared the Group 2 prize, with each receiving a comparatively paltry S$124,595.

1 TOTO winner bought ticket from Bedok Reservoir outlet

According to Singapore Pools, one of the winners purchased their ticket at a physical outlet.

It was a Singapore Pools outlet located at A.P. Mini Mart in Block 121 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Source: Google Maps

This winning ticket was a QuickPick System 7 Entry, which has a minimum bet of S$7.

According to Singapore Pools’ records, the S$6.4 million that each punter snagged is the highest amount won from this outlet, with two previous Group 1 winners taking home smaller amounts.

The other winner purchased their ticket online through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

It was also a QuickPick System 7 Entry.

3 previous draws failed to produce Group 1 winner

Singapore Pools declared the 13 July draw a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 2 July, 6 July, and 9 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last TOTO draw with a Group 1 winner was on 29 June, when one punter took home S$2,955,939

In such a situation, the operator typically calls a cascade draw, meaning it will split the jackpot between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the operator will split the prize among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Previous cascade draw was on 4 May

The latest cascade draw was only the third this year, with the previous one on 4 May.

Its jackpot exceeded S$12.8 million, with just one lucky Group 1 winner getting the massive windfall.

Meanwhile, on the cascade draw on 29 Jan, six Group 1 punters each took home S$2,254,062.

Besides the cascade draws this year, the TOTO Hong Bao Draw also had a jackpot of more than S$10 million. Its eventual jackpot, which swelled to S$12 million, was shared by three winning tickets.

The next TOTO draw will be on Thursday (16 July), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: 72-year-old housewife in M’sia strikes S$12.8m Toto jackpot, has been betting since the 1980s

72-year-old housewife in M’sia strikes S$12.8m Toto jackpot, has been betting since the 1980s

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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