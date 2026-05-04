1 person wins S$12.8M TOTO jackpot on 4 May, ticket bought via QuickPick Ordinary Entry

1 lucky punter wins S$12.8M jackpot in 4 May TOTO draw after prize snowballs

The second TOTO cascade draw of the year concluded on Monday (4 May), with just one winner getting a massive jackpot of almost S$12.8 million.

The hotly anticipated draw saw the jackpot snowball to an estimated S$10 million.

4 May TOTO jackpot was S$12.8M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,813,283, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning combination ended up being 7, 18, 19, 30, 36 and 48.

The additional number was 11.

4 May TOTO jackpot won by just one person

While a few winners often share the jackpot, just one ticket had the luck of the draw this time around.

Whichever party holds it will thus receive the full sum of more than S$12.8 million.

In contrast, 17 people shared the Group 2 prize, with each receiving a comparatively smaller S$87.564.

Winning ticket bought online

According to Singapore Pools, the winner bought the ticket via the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The winning ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$1.

It also means the winning combination was selected randomly by the computer.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 4 May July draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 23 April, 27 April, and 30 April — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

It was also the second cascade draw of this year.

The previous cascade draw — the first of this year — was on 29 Jan.

Its jackpot was a massive S$13.5 million, with six winners eventually sharing the prize money.

A cascade draw is typically called after three consecutive draws with a Group 1 winner, meaning the Group 2 winners will split the jackpot if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the Group 3 winners will split the prize, and so on.

Last year, a total of 12 cascade draws were conducted — an average of one per month.

The next TOTO draw will be on Thursday (7 May), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: TOTO jackpot balloons to S$10M for 4 May draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

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