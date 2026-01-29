6 winners share S$13.5M TOTO jackpot on 29 Jan, each will get S$2.25M

29 Jan TOTO jackpot winners got tickets from outlets in Tampines, Farrer Park & Sengkang

The first TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with no less than six lucky winners sharing the jackpot of about S$13.5 million.

The draw on Thursday (29 Jan) was keenly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

TOTO jackpot was S$13.5M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw was as much as $13,524,372, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 16, 31, 42 and 48.

The additional number was 21.

29 Jan TOTO jackpot split among six winners

This time round, the lucky stars shone on six Group 1 prize winners.

They will split the jackpot evenly, each taking home a considerable S$2,254,062.

In contrast, 13 people shared the Group 2 prize, with each receiving S$123,040.

3 of the 29 Jan TOTO winners bought their tickets online

According to Singapore Pools, half of the winners purchased their tickets online through the Singapore Pools account betting service.

One of them was an Ordinary Entry, meaning the minimum bet was S$1.

The other two were System 7 entries — with a minimum bet of S$7 — though one of the two was a Quickpick.

Remaining winning tickets from Tampines, Farrer Park & Sengkang

The remaining three winning tickets were bought at physical outlets in Tampines, Farrer Park and Sengkang.

One, a QuickPick System 8 Entry with a minimum bet of S$8, was from Lee Eng Trading Store in Block 201B Tampines Street 21.

Another was a QuickPick System 7 Entry from a 7-Eleven store in Block 45 Owen Road.

The last ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry from a Sheng Siong Supermarket in Block 455 Sengkang West Avenue.

This is the most won at this outlet since it opened in October 2021.

3 previous draws failed to produce Group 1 winner

Singapore Pools declared the 29 Jan draw a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 19 Jan, 22 Jan, and 26 Jan — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last TOTO draw with a Group 1 winner was on 15 Jan, when one punter took home S$1,250,153.

In such a situation, the operator typically calls a cascade draw, meaning it will split the jackpot between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the operator will split the prize among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

1st casade draw of 2026

While this was the first cascade draw of the year, the New Year Draw on 2 Jan had a jackpot of almost S$8 million as the previous draw did not have any Group 1 winner.

Three Group 1 prize winners split the jackpot three ways, each getting almost S$2.7 million.

Last year, a total of 12 cascade draws were conducted — an average of one per month.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (2 Feb), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10M for 29 Jan draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Google Maps and Google Maps.