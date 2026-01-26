TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10M for 29 Jan draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 29 Jan will 1st cascade draw of 2026

The first TOTO cascade draw of 2026 will be held on Thursday (29 Jan) after the jackpot grew to an estimated S$10 million.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the big-money draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 19 Jan, 22 Jan & 26 Jan

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 19 Jan, 22 Jan, and 26 Jan — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

There were 11 Group 2 winners on Monday (26 Jan), but only five on 22 Jan and four on 19 Jan.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.27 million on 19 Jan to almost S$3 million on 22 Jan, and then close to S$6 million on 26 Jan.

29 Jan TOTO jackpot to be split if still no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 29 Jan will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation where three consecutive draws have gone without a Group 1 Prize winner.

In this fourth draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 6 Nov

This is the first cascade draw of the year, after 12 cascade draws were called last year — an average of one per month.

The previous cascade draw was on 6 Nov — also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

Its jackpot was a massive S$12.3 million, with only one iTOTO System 12 entry winning ticket.

That meant that at least 11 winners had to share the cash.

The last non-cascade draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 15 Jan, when one punter took home S$1,250,153.

The last draw which had a bumper jackpot was the TOTO New Year, with a jackpot that snowballed to almost S$8 million shared by three winners.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.