3 winners share S$8M TOTO New Year jackpot on 2 Jan, each get almost S$2.7M

One of the 2 Jan TOTO jackpot winners got ticket at Upper Boon Keng outlet

The TOTO New Year for 2026 has concluded with no less than three winners sharing the jackpot of almost S$8 million.

The draw on Friday (2 Jan) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$6.8 million.

TOTO jackpot on 2 Jan was close to S$8 million

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw had an eye-watering jackpot of S$7,960,105, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 11, 18, 20, 32, 38 and 39.

The additional number was 34.

2 Jan TOTO jackpot split among three winners

After the dust settled, three Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot three ways, each getting S$2,653,368.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 17 people, with each of them getting S$98,578.

One winning ticket bought from Upper Boon Beng outlet

According to Singapore Pools, only one of the winning tickets was purchased from a physical outlet — a Singapore Pools branch in Block 18 Upper Boon Keng Road.

It was a System 12 Entry, in which a player selects 12 numbers for a cost of S$924.

The second ticket was a QuickPick System 7 Entry — meaning the minimum bet amount was S$7 — bought via the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The third ticket was an iToto System 12 entry. That means it’s a Quick Pick System 12 Entry divided into 28 units, with each unit costing S$33.

Each person can buy multiple units, and their eventual winnings will depend on how many units they bought multiplied by the total prize divided by 28, rounded up to the nearest S$0.10.

For example, in this case, a person who bought one unit of the third Group 1 winning ticket will receive S$94,763.20 (S$2,653,368 divided by 28).

Units of this winning ticket were bought from 16 physical locations, as well as online.

TOTO New Year Draw jackpot was initially S$5 million

The TOTO New Year Draw was initially set to have a jackpot of an estimated S$5 million.

However, the prize snowballed to an estimated S$6.8 million after the last TOTO draw of 2025 on 29 Dec failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

In fact, no Group 2 winners emerged either.

2025 was a huat year for punters, with a total of 12 cascade draws — an average of one per month.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (5 Jan), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

