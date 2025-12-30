TOTO New Year Draw on 2 Jan will have S$6.8M jackpot

Outlets and retailers will extend their operating hours until 9pm on the day of the draw.

By - 30 Dec 2025, 6:13 pm

TOTO New Year Draw will be conducted on 2 Jan at 9.30pm

To ring in the new year, the 2026 TOTO New Year Draw will take place on Friday (2 Jan) at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building along Middle Road.

According to their website, the estimated group 1 prize has snowballed to a whopping S$6.8 million.

Sales for the draw will end on 2 Jan at 9pm, just 30 minutes before the draw.

Source: Singapore Pools

Lottery pack sales have already begun

Starting from 29 Dec at 6.10pm, sales of S$10 and S$20 packs have been made available at all Singapore Pools outlets.

The S$20 pack consists of two boards of Quick Pick TOTO System 7 (worth S$14), three boards of Quick Pick TOTO Ordinary (worth S$3), and one board of Singapore Sweep for upcoming draw (worth S$3).

Meanwhile, the S$10 pack consists of one board of Quick Pick TOTO System 7 (worth S$7) and one board of Singapore Sweep for upcoming draw (worth S$3).

Source: Singapore Pools

To help punters decide their bet, the website offers a random number generator tailored to each bet type.

Source: Singapore Pools

Much like last year, all Singapore Pools’ outlets will extend their operating hours on the day of the draw.

This means that on 2 Jan 2026, all branches and retailers will operate from 8am until 9pm.

However, the website advises customers to still check their nearby outlets for the exact opening hours here.

S$12.3 million TOTO jackpot shared between 11 people last month

On 6 Nov, the 12th TOTO cascade draw of the year ended with one ticket winning a massive jackpot of almost S$12.3 million.

However, because the winning ticket was a iTOTO System 12 entry bought at 11 locations, the winnings were shared between 11 different people.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Pools and Google Maps.

