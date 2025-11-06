1 ticket wins S$12.3M TOTO jackpot on 6 Nov, but at least 11 will share prize

1 winning ticket for 6 Nov TOTO jackpot was an iTOTO System 12 entry

The 12th TOTO cascade draw of the year concluded on Thursday (6 Nov), with just one ticket winning a massive jackpot of almost S$12.3 million.

However, the cash will be shared by at least 11 winners as it was an iTOTO System 12 entry bought at 11 locations.

6 Nov TOTO jackpot was almost S$12.3M

The draw was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

Eventually, the Group 1 prize went up to as much as S$12,286,495, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 3, 20, 24, 29, 32 and 44.

The additional number was 46.

6 Nov TOTO jackpot won by just one ticket

While more than one ticket would usually have the rub of the green, just one ticket bought in Singapore had the winning combination this time around.

The full sum of almost S$12.3 million would thus go to this winning ticket.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 11 tickets, with each receiving S$123,444.

Winning ticket was System 12 Entry divided into 28 units

However, there is a catch — the winning ticket was an iToto System 12 entry, according to Singapore Pools.

That means it’s a Quick Pick System 12 Entry divided into 28 units, with each unit costing S$33.

Each person can buy multiple units, and their eventual winnings will depend on how many units they bought multiplied by the total prize divided by 28, rounded up to the nearest S$0.10.

For example, in this case, a person who bought one unit of the Group 1 winning ticket will receive S$438,803.40 (S$12,286,495 divided by 28).

A punter who bought two units would get S$877,606.80.

Winning ticket bought from 10 physical locations & online

According to Singapore Pools, units of the winning ticket were bought from 10 physical locations, as well as online:

Singapore Pools Account Betting Service (18)

Dawn Florist – Aljunied Avenue 2 – Block 119 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-78

Fatt Chye Heng Trading – Block 7 Hougang Avenue 3 #01-48

Livewire Marina Bay Sands – 2 Bayfront Avenue #01-01 Marina Bay Sands

Nel’s Store – Block 741 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3073

NTUC FairPrice Changi Business Park – 8 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 #01-51/#02-51

NTUC FairPrice Jurong Point – 63 Jurong West Central 3 #03-01 Jurong Point

NTUC FairPrice White Sands – 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3 #B1-10 White Sands

Papillon Florist – Block 133 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-1520

Seah Geok Eng Agency – Rivervale Plaza – 118 Rivervale Drive #01-15 Rivervale Plaza

Singapore Pools Clementi N3 Branch – Block 325 Clementi Avenue 5 #01-145

This means that at least 11 people will share the jackpot, but how much each of them will get depends on how many units they bought.

3 previous draws failed to produce Group 1 winner

Singapore Pools declared the 6 Nov draw a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 27 Oct, 30 Oct, and 3 Nov — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

In such a situation, the operator typically calls a cascade draw, meaning it will split the jackpot between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the operator will split the prize among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

The latest cascade draw came hot on the heels of the previous one on 23 Oct — just two weeks earlier.

Incredibly, the last non-cascade draw that had a Group 1 winner was close to a month ago on 9 Oct, when one punter took home S$5,979,660.

Multiple cascade draws so far in 2025

This year, there has been an average of more than one cascade draw per month.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, 31 July, 28 Aug, 29 Sept and 23 Oct.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw, when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

