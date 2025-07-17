S$12.8M TOTO jackpot split among 12 Group 2 winners on 17 July, each get S$1.2M

No Group 1 winner emerges after TOTO draw on 17 July

The seventh TOTO cascade draw of the year concluded on Thursday (17 July), with no Group 1 winner taking the massive jackpot of S$12.8 million.

Thus, the 12 Group 2 winners split the prize, with each of them getting a cool S$1.2 million.

17 July TOTO jackpot was S$12.8M

The latest draw was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

The Group 1 jackpot ended up being S$12,766,543, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 7, 8, 17, 29, 32 and 42.

The additional number was 1.

17 July TOTO jackpot split between Group 2 winners

While the jackpot is often shared between a few Group 1 winners, none emerged after the draw.

As it was a cascade draw, the rules state that the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners in such a case.

Thus, each of the 12 Group 2 winners won S$1,186,233.

In comparison, each Group 3 winner got just S$1,658.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 17 July draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 7 July, 10 July, and 14 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 3 July, when one punter took home an impressive S$2,894,419.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Seven cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with no less than seven cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April and 19 June.

In the draw on 19 June, one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million. This was the only cascade draw this year with only one winner.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (21 July), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

