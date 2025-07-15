S’pore TOTO jackpot swells to S$10M for 17 July draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winners

TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10 million for 17 July cascade draw
The TOTO jackpot has snowballed to an estimated S$10 million for the upcoming cascade draw on Thursday (17 July).
This marks the seventh time the prize has crossed the eight-figure mark in 2025.
Under cascade draw rules, if there are no Group 1 winners for the draw, the jackpot prize will be rolled down and shared among winners in the next prize group with at least one winner, such as Group 2 or Group 3.
This week’s cascade draw was triggered after no Group 1 winners emerged in the past three draws, held on 7, 10, and 14 July.
Bets close at 9pm, with the draw taking place at 9.30pm.
June winner walked away with S$12.3 million
Earlier eight-figure jackpots this year were recorded on 3 Jan, 24 Jan, 7 Feb, 6 March, 28 April, and 19 June.
The 19 June draw saw a sole winner take home S$12.3 million with a S$7 System 7 ticket bought from a FairPrice outlet at Yew Tee Point — a location not listed among Singapore Pools’ top 10 “luckiest outlets”.
In a previous cascade draw on 28 April, two winners split a S$12.9 million jackpot, each walking away with over S$6.4 million.
