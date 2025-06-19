1 person wins S$12.3M TOTO jackpot on 19 June, ticket bought from Yew Tee FairPrice

This was the sixth cascade draw of 2025.

By - 20 Jun 2025, 1:31 am

1 lucky punter wins S$12.3M jackpot in 19 June TOTO draw after prize snowballs

The sixth TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with just one lucky winner taking an eye-watering jackpot of S$12.3 million.

The draw on Thursday (19 June) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

Source: Andrew Thio on Facebook

19 June TOTO jackpot  was S$12.3M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,323,051, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 1, 10, 37, 40, 45 and 47.

The additional number was 19.

Source: Singapore Pools

19 June TOTO jackpot won by just one person

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, just one person in Singapore had their life changed this time round.

They thus snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million.

Source: Singapore Pools

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 13 people, with each receiving just S$108,637.

Winning ticket bought from FairPrice in Yew Tee point

According to Singapore Pools, the location that produced the winning ticket was a Singapore Pools outlet in an NTUC FairPrice supermarket.

It’s located in the basement of Yew Tee Point, next to the MRT station.

Source: Google Maps

Thursday’s jackpot is the highest amount won by a ticket purchased from this outlet, according to information from Singapore Pools.

The winning ticket was bought via QuickPick System 7 Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$7.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 19 June draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 9 June, 12 June, and 16 June — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 5 June, when one punter took home S$1,262,313.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Six cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year for Singapore punters, with no less than six cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb and draws on 6 March and 28 April.

However, the 19 June draw is the first cascade draw with only one winner — the previous five draws had at least two winners each.

The last time only one punter took the jackpot was on 9 May 2024, when a single ticket won S$13 million — a record amount won in TOTO.

The next TOTO draw will be on Monday (23 June), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: 1 punter with System 7 ticket wins S$13M TOTO jackpot prize on 9 May

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.

