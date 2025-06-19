1 person wins S$12.3M TOTO jackpot on 19 June, ticket bought from Yew Tee FairPrice

1 lucky punter wins S$12.3M jackpot in 19 June TOTO draw after prize snowballs

The sixth TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with just one lucky winner taking an eye-watering jackpot of S$12.3 million.

The draw on Thursday (19 June) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

19 June TOTO jackpot was S$12.3M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,323,051, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 1, 10, 37, 40, 45 and 47.

The additional number was 19.

19 June TOTO jackpot won by just one person

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, just one person in Singapore had their life changed this time round.

They thus snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 13 people, with each receiving just S$108,637.

Winning ticket bought from FairPrice in Yew Tee point

According to Singapore Pools, the location that produced the winning ticket was a Singapore Pools outlet in an NTUC FairPrice supermarket.

It’s located in the basement of Yew Tee Point, next to the MRT station.

Thursday’s jackpot is the highest amount won by a ticket purchased from this outlet, according to information from Singapore Pools.

The winning ticket was bought via QuickPick System 7 Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$7.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 19 June draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 9 June, 12 June, and 16 June — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 5 June, when one punter took home S$1,262,313.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Six cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year for Singapore punters, with no less than six cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb and draws on 6 March and 28 April.

However, the 19 June draw is the first cascade draw with only one winner — the previous five draws had at least two winners each.

The last time only one punter took the jackpot was on 9 May 2024, when a single ticket won S$13 million — a record amount won in TOTO.

The next TOTO draw will be on Monday (23 June), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

