New TOTO Match game has fixed prizes per S$1 bet, sales start from 10 June

Punters may choose between 1 and 4 numbers per TOTO Match bet

Singapore Pools is launching a new TOTO game called TOTO Match, which gives out fixed prizes per S$1 bet.

Sales will start from 10 June, with the first draw on 12 June, said Singapore Pools on its website.

TOTO Match does not have a jackpot

Singapore Pools said TOTO Match will be launched “in response to consumer preferences for a fixed payout model”.

It does not have a jackpot, unlike the regular TOTO.

Instead, it pays out fixed prizes depending on what type of bet a punter makes.

This means that those who place higher bets will win more money.

4 types of bets depending on how many numbers are chosen

Currently, TOTO Match will have four types of bets:

Match Additional Number (M AN) Match 2 (M2) Match 3 (M3) Match 4 (M4)

For M AN, punters will need to choose just one number from 1 to 49.

If it matches the additional number of the latest draw, they get S$30 for each S$1 bet.

For M2, punters must select two numbers and match them against the six winning numbers. The additional number is not counted.

If two numbers match, the winner gets S$50 per S$1 bet.

For M3, punters must pick three numbers and match them against the six winning numbers, with the additional number not counted.

Winners get S$500 for every S$1 bet made.

Finally, punters playing M4 must get four numbers right out of the six winning numbers only.

Those who get them right will get a windfall of S$7,000 for every S$1 bet.

Punters must place specific bet

To play TOTO Match, punters must place a specific TOTO Match bet.

Betting on regular TOTO will not make them eligible for TOTO Match.

There are also only straight bet options for TOTO Match, so those who wish to place multiple types of bets must submit separate betslips for each bet.

Sales start from 10 June

To play TOTO Match, punters may head down to Singapore Pools’ retail outlets from next Tuesday (10 June).

There, they will be able to place bets on the current draw (12 June) or for two or four consecutive draws.

Like for regular TOTO, bets can be placed during operating hours, with sales closing at 6pm on draw days unless the current draw is a Cascade Draw, for which sales will close at 9pm.

