1 person wins S$12.8M TOTO jackpot on 31 July, ticket bought via QuickPick Ordinary Entry

1 lucky punter wins S$12.8M jackpot in 31 July TOTO draw after prize snowballs

The eighth TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with just one lucky winner taking a staggering S$12.8 million jackpot.

The draw on Thursday (31 July) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

31 July TOTO jackpot was S$12.8M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$12,827,485, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 7, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 29.

The additional number was 37.

31 July TOTO jackpot won by just one person

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, just one ticket had the magic combination this time around.

Whichever party holds it will thus receive the full sum of more than S$12.8 million.

The amount is just S$296,024 less than the record of S$13.1 million won by a single ticket on 9 May 2024.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 20 people, with each receiving a comparatively smaller S$73,408.

Winning ticket bought online

According to Singapore Pools, the winning ticket was bought via the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The winning ticket was bought via QuickPick Ordinary Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$1.

It also means the winning combination was selected randomly by the computer.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 31 July draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 21 July, 24 July and 28 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

It was also the second cascade draw of July 2025, as the draw just two weeks before on 17 July was also a cascade draw.

Incredibly, the last TOTO draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 3 July, when one punter took home a cool S$2,894,419.

A cascade draw is typically called after three consecutive draws with a Group 1 winner, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

This was what happened after the cascade draw on 17 July, when 12 Group 2 winners split the jackpot of S$12,766,543.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Eight cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with no less than eight cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June and 17 July.

In the draw on 19 June, one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million — which at the time was the only cascade draw this year with only one winner.

The next TOTO draw will be on Monday (4 Aug), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: Man in M’sia wins S$4.3M Toto jackpot after betting on girlfriend’s IC number for 3 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ong boon siong on XiaoHongShu and Google Maps.