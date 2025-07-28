TOTO jackpot grows to S$10M for 31 July draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 31 July will be a cascade draw

Singapore punters have an eighth cascade draw of the year to look forward to as the TOTO jackpot has again snowballed to an estimated S$10 million for the draw on Thursday (31 July).

According to the Singapore Pools website, the upcoming draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 21, 24 & 28 July

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 21 July, 24 July and 28 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

So far, there were four Group 2 winners on 21 July, three on 24 July and five on Monday (28 July) — but no Group 1 winner.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.25 million on 21 July to almost S$3 million on 24 July, and then S$5.85 million on 28 July.

31 July TOTO jackpot to be split if there’s no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 31 July will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation.

That means the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 17 July

The previous cascade draw was on 17 July, which would be just two weeks before the upcoming one.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winner.

Its jackpot was a massive S$12.8 million — but no Group 1 winner emerged either.

Thus, the 12 Group 2 winners split the prize, with each of them getting a cool S$1.2 million.

Incredibly, the last TOTO draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 3 July, when one punter took home a cool S$2,894,419.

Eight cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with no less than eight cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June and 17 July.

In the draw on 19 June, one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million. This was the only cascade draw this year with only one winner.

