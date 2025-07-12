Man in M’sia wins S$4.3M Toto jackpot after betting on girlfriend’s IC number for 3 years

Man in Malaysia wins S$4.3M Toto jackpot after using girlfriend’s IC number as inspiration

On Sunday (6 July), a 33-year-old man in Malaysia became a millionaire after winning the Power Toto 6/55 jackpot worth RM14.6million (S$4.3 million).

Speaking to Sports Toto Malaysia, the lucky punter shared that he had been betting on a set of numbers — inspired by his and his girlfriend’s identification number — for the past three years.

The numbers were:

4, 8, 11, 18, 20, and 29.

“I always play Lotto games with this winning set of numbers, and I usually buy eight draws in advance,” the man said.

Plans to use winnings for investments

He added that he could not sleep the night before collecting his winnings, claiming he felt overwhelmed.

In fact, he was hesitant to share the news with those around him, as he “needed time to process the fact that he’d (I’d) just become a multi-millionaire overnight“.

When asked what he wanted to do with his winnings, he said he planned to use the money for “smart investments”.

