3 winners share S$12.5M TOTO jackpot on 28 Aug, each of them get almost S$4.2M

One of the 28 Aug TOTO jackpot winners got ticket at Sim Lim Square outlet

The ninth TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with three lucky winners sharing the jackpot of S$12.5 million.

The draw on Thursday (28 Aug) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

TOTO jackpot was S$12.5M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as S$$12,528,186, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 10, 11, 16, 24, 34 and 35.

The additional number was 1.

28 Aug TOTO jackpot split among 3 winners

After the dust settled, three Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot three ways, each getting substantial winnings of S$4,176,062.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 18 people, with each of them getting just S$78,549.

Two 28 Aug TOTO winners bought tickets online

According to Singapore Pools, two of the three winning tickets were purchased via the Singapore Pools account betting service.

One of them was bought via 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$7 for seven numbers instead of the usual six, which provides seven ordinary entries instead of one.

The other winning ticket was a 1 System 9 Entry.

One winning ticket bought in Sim Lim Square

The last winning ticket was bought in person at a Singapore Pools outlet in the basement of Sim Lim Square.

It was a QuickPick System 7 Entry.

Thursday’s winnings are the highest amount won by a ticket purchased from this outlet, according to information from Singapore Pools.

It was also the fifth time a ticket from this outlet won the Group 1 prize since 2014.

3 previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 28 Aug draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 18 Aug, 21 Aug and 25 Aug — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 14 Aug, when one punter took home a cool S$2,980,746.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Nine cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with no less than nine cascade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July and 31 July.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

The next TOTO draw will be on Monday (1 Sept), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

