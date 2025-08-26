TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10M for 28 Aug after 3 consecutive draws without Group 1 winner

This is the ninth time this year that the TOTO jackpot has crossed the eight-figure mark.

By - 26 Aug 2025, 5:12 pm

TOTO jackpot grows to S$10 million for 28 Aug draw, ninth time this year that prize hits eight figures

The TOTO jackpot has surged to about S$10 million for the upcoming cascade draw on Thursday (28 Aug), after three straight draws without a Group 1 winner.

This marks the ninth time in 2025 that the prize pool has crossed into the eight-figure territory.

Under cascade draw rules, if there are no Group 1 winners for four consecutive draws, the jackpot will cascade down to the next prize group with at least one winner, such as Group 2 or Group 3.

The pot ballooned after no Group 1 winners were declared in the 18, 21, and 25 Aug draws.

Bets for the upcoming draw close at 9pm, with the draw taking place at 9.30pm.

Previous cascade draw winner took S$12.8 million

The most recent cascade draw on 31 July saw a lucky punter bag S$12.8 million with a QuickPick Ordinary Entry purchased through Singapore Pools’ online betting service.

This year alone, eight-figure prize pools were recorded on 3 Jan, 24 Jan, 7 Feb, 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, and 31 July.

During the 17 July cascade draw, the S$12.8 million prize pool was split among 12 Group 2 winners, each receiving about S$1.2 million.

Most cascade draws split prize pool

Of the eight cascade draws held so far in 2025, only two have produced a sole jackpot winner — the 19 June and 31 July draws, with payouts of S$12.3 million and S$12.8 million respectively.

The other six draws saw the prize pool divided either among multiple Group 1 winners or shared between Group 2 winners when no Group 1 tickets were struck.

