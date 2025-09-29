2 winners share S$12.3M TOTO jackpot on 29 Sept, huat outlets in Chinatown & Eunos

Each of the TOTO jackpot winners on 29 Sept to get S$6.15 million

The 10th TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with two lucky winners sharing the jackpot of about S$12.3 million.

The draw on Monday (29 Sept) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

TOTO jackpot was S$12.3M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw went up to as much as $12,291,552, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 22, 34, 35 and 43.

The additional number was 26.

29 Sept TOTO jackpot split among 2 winners

After the dust settled, two Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot by half, each taking home substantial winnings of $6,145,776.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 12 people, with each of them getting S$116,415.

29 Aug TOTO winners bought tickets from Chinatown & Eunos

According to Singapore Pools, both winning tickets were purchased at physical outlets.

One of them was a Singapore Pools outlet at People’s Park Centre in Chinatown.

It was purchased via a QuickPick System Roll Entry, which means the system chose five numbers and the sixth was a rolling number that covered all remaining 44 numbers.

The minimum bet amount for a System Roll is S$44 — much more than a normal bet but worth it for the person who struck the jackpot.

This was the highest amount won at this outlet since Oct 2019, when a punter won S$9.3 million from a ticket bought here.

The other winning ticket was bought from a 7-Eleven store in Block 1A Eunos Crescent.

It was a System 12 Entry, where 12 numbers are selected for a cost of S$924.

This was the highest amount won at this outlet since Jan 2018, when a punter won S$8.6 million from a ticket bought here.

3 previous draws failed to produce Group 1 winner

The 29 Sept draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 18 Sept, 22 Sept and 25 Sept — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last TOTO draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 15 Sept, when one punter took home a cool S$2,956,471.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

10 cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with an average of more than one cascade draw per month.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, 31 July, and 28 Aug.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw, when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

