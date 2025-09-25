S’pore taxi uncle consoles passenger who had rough morning, promises her iPhone 17 if he strikes TOTO

Taxi uncle consoles passenger who had a difficult morning

Sometimes, the smallest gestures from strangers can make the biggest difference on a rough day.

A passenger recently shared on TikTok how a kind taxi uncle turned her frustrating morning around with simple yet comforting words.

The taxi driver even jokingly promised to buy her an iPhone 17 if he struck TOTO.

A morning full of mishaps

TikTok user @iamsuzeynn shared that her day got off to a rocky start as her footwear nearly gave way as she was heading to work.

@iamsuzeynn I felt my footwear was on the verge of breaking on my way to work the other day. I didn’t have time to change, so I decided to book a Grab instead of commuting. After waiting for 10 minutes, the driver canceled on me last minute. 🥺 Tried to hail a cab, but luck just wasn’t on my side. I ended up waiting close to 40 minutes before finally getting one. By then, I was already frustrated and emotionally drained. 😩 I sat quietly in the backseat when the uncle driver picked up on my energy, he gently asked if I was okay. I kinda shared the little mishaps that piled up that morning, and before I knew it, tears started streaming down my cheeks. Nothing major, just overwhelmed by the frustration of waiting I guess. Uncle immediately panicked, “Aiyo, please don’t cry, my heart pain eh. Like I see my daughter cry.” “ Sometimes things don’t go smoothly as planned, but it’s okay, you just gonna have to let it go.” Then he tried to cheer me up by saying, “Don’t worry, I buy you you a nice meal! Tonight if I strike the Toto (lottery), I buy you iPhone 17, okay? I heard they release tomorrow” 😂 I was cry-laughing at his attempt of consoling me. He made my day a little better. (I felt silly for being emotional that day. ) Sometimes, it’s the unexpected kindness from strangers that really stays with you. Thank you, Uncle. #morningmishaps #kindwords ♬ OTW – Khalid,Ty Dolla $ign,6LACK

Pressed for time, she booked a Grab ride, only for the driver to cancel on her after 10 minutes. She then tried hailing a cab, but only managed to flag one down after nearly 40 minutes.

By then, she was frustrated and emotionally drained. Seated in the back seat, the original poster (OP) caught the driver’s attention, who gently asked if she was okay.

After sharing her frustrations, she found herself tearing up from the overwhelming start to her day.

Taxi uncle tried to console passenger

The taxi uncle quickly tried to console her: “Aiyo, please don’t cry, my heart pain eh. Like I see my daughter cry.”

He encouraged her to get over the small setbacks and reminded her that it is alright even if things do not go smoothly.

To lighten the mood, the taxi uncle even joked: “Don’t worry, I buy you a nice meal! Tonight if I strike the TOTO, I buy you iPhone 17, okay? I heard they release tomorrow.”

The light-hearted comment left the OP “cry-laughing” and made her day “a little better.”

“Sometimes, it’s the unexpected kindness from strangers that really stays with you. Thank you, uncle.”

Netizens touched by wholesome interaction

A netizen was touched by the interaction and pointed out that there are many “kind souls” in Singapore.

Another TikToker shared her wish for everyone to be kinder to one another and make the world “a beautiful place for all”.

Meanwhile, this practical netizen brought the OP down to earth by reminding her that TOTO is “not easy to strike”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

