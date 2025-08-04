Men help woman carry stroller with toddler down staircase at ITE College West, earn praise online

2 men rush to carry stroller with toddler inside down ITE College West staircase for woman

In a heartwarming video, two men were spotted helping a woman carry her stroller down the stairs at ITE College West.

The Instagram page @sgfollowsall recently uploaded the footage on 1 Aug, though the date of occurrence is unknown.

Pregnant woman walking down stairs with stroller assisted by Good Samaritans

According to the description, a woman who “looked like she was pregnant” was walking with a toddler in her stroller and trying to descend a flight of stairs on the campus.

When she was halfway down, two men noticed her and hurried down the staircase to help.

They each held one end of the stroller and carefully carried it down the steps, with the woman following by their side.

The two men reached the bottom in a short time and gently placed the stroller back down.

Subsequently, the woman took over pushing it, while the good Samaritans returned up the stairs.

The person who took the video assumed that the men were ITE students, although this remains unconfirmed.

MS News has reached out to ITE College West for their comments on the video.

Netizens praise men for their kindness

The post quickly garnered much online attention, gaining over 10,400 likes at press time. Netizens overwhelmingly praised the two men for their kind act.

One commenter claiming to be a parent with a toddler felt touched by the two men helping the woman out.

Another netizen said the video was a reason why people should not lose hope in Singapore’s younger generations.

“Let’s all be more kind and care for our surroundings,” they urged.

Meanwhile, one user joked that they always helped people, but no one ever took a video of it.

Also read: Over S$72K raised for migrant workers who pulled woman out of Tanjong Katong sinkhole

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.