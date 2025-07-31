Over S$72K raised for migrant workers who pulled woman out of Tanjong Katong sinkhole

Charity raised over S$72,000 for migrant workers after Tanjong Katong rescue

ItsRainingRaincoats, a charity aimed at supporting migrant workers in Singapore, announced on Wednesday (30 July) that it had raised over S$72,000 in just two days.

The fundraiser, launched on 28 July, was for the seven migrant workers who helped rescue a woman from the recent sinkhole in Tanjong Katong.

On 26 July, the sinkhole had suddenly opened up as she was driving along Tanjong Katong Road South.

Workers promptly pulled the woman out using a rope, called her daughter, and placed barriers to prevent other vehicles from driving into the chasm.

Netizens supportive of fundraiser

According to the charity, the funds raised will be divided between the workers and transferred in full to their bank accounts minus the costs of the donation platform.

ItsRainingRaincoats will also be holding a meet and greet with the workers on 10 Aug.

In response to the cause, netizens were quick to express their support and enthusiasm.

One Facebook user said Singaporeans are fortunate to have such migrant workers.

“They are always in good thoughts and never step back from helping [anyone] in need,” wrote the commenter.

Meanwhile, another netizen took the moment to emphasise the impact of migrant workers on daily life in Singapore.

“The most important thing is to respect them and the work they are doing,” they wrote.

This is just another instance this year where migrant workers taking action have saved lives.

The River Valley Road fire on 8 April had 15 migrant workers form a human chain to rescue children from the burning building.

ItsRainingRaincoats also ran a fundraiser for the 15 migrants, similarly hoping to channel public goodwill at the time to support them.

Also read: S$55K raised for migrant workers who braved River Valley fire to save children, parents moved to tears

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook.