TOTO jackpot swells to S$10M for 29 Sept draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 29 Sept will be a cascade draw

A 10th TOTO cascade draw of 2025 is looming after the jackpot again swelled to an estimated S$10 million, this time for the draw on Monday (29 Sept).

According to the Singapore Pools website, the upcoming draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 18, 22 & 25 Sept

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 18 Sept, 22 Sept and 25 Sept — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The draw on 18 Sept additionally did not produce a Group 2 winner, with 150 Group 3 winners getting S$1,193 each.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.24 million on 18 Sept to more than S$3 million on 22 Sept, and then S$5.66 million on 25 Sept.

The 25 Sept draw had 23 Group 2 winners who got S$24,231 each, but were likely aiming for the big prize.

The last TOTO draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 15 Sept, when one punter took home a cool S$2,956,471.

29 Sept TOTO jackpot to be split if there’s no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 29 Sept will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation.

That means the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 28 Aug

The previous cascade draw was on 28 Aug, which was about a month before the upcoming one.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

10 cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with an average of more than one cascade draw per month.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, 31 July and 28 Aug.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

Also read: S’pore taxi uncle consoles passenger who had rough morning, promises her iPhone 17 if he strikes TOTO

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.