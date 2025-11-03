TOTO jackpot grows to S$10M for 6 Nov draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 6 Nov will be another cascade draw

Singapore Pools will hold the 12th TOTO cascade draw of this year after the jackpot again grew to an estimated S$10 million for the draw on Thursday (6 Nov).

According to the Singapore Pools website, the big-money draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 27 Oct, 30 Oct & 3 Nov

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 27 Oct, 30 Oct, and 3 Nov — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

There were nine Group 2 winners on Monday (3 Nov), but only two on 27 Oct and one on 30 Oct.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.25 million on 27 Oct to almost S$3 million on 30 Oct, and then more than S$5.8 million on 3 Nov.

6 Nov TOTO jackpot to be split if still no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 6 Nov will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation where three consecutive draws have gone without a Group 1 Prize winner.

In this fourth draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 23 Oct

The previous cascade draw was on 23 Oct, which was just two weeks before the upcoming one.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

Its jackpot was a massive S$12.4 million, with three winners splitting the cash.

Incredibly, the last non-cascade draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 9 Oct, when one punter took home S$5,979,660.

This came after two previous draws on 2 Oct and 6 Oct also yielded no Group 1 winner.

However, the lucky punter’s win removed the need for a cascade draw to be called in the next round.

Multiple cascade draws so far in 2025

This year, there has been an average of more than one cascade draw per month.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, 31 July, 28 Aug, 29 Sept and 23 Oct.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw, when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

